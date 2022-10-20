The Skykit and New Relic integration is now available via New Relic Instant Observability, an open source ecosystem of 500+ integrations, tools, and pre-built observability resources

Skykit, a leader in digital signage and workplace experience solutions, announced today a new integration with New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company. The integration is now available via New Relic Instant Observability, an open source ecosystem of 500+ integrations, tools, and pre-built observability resources.

Skykit is improving and driving secure efficiencies in how companies communicate key data with employees through digital signage. Prior to Skykit’s release of Dashboard Connections, companies were often faced with manual, insecure and labor-intensive methods for connecting real-time data to digital signage. Now, the Skykit integration with New Relic enables New Relic customers to securely authenticate their dashboards to large format screens across multiple locations through Skykit Beam, a cloud-based digital signage CMS.

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with data to plan, build, deploy, and run great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform for all telemetry paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. New Relic users can create custom interactive dashboards to visualize, analyze, and correlate any data from agents, third-party instrumentation, open telemetry, and more. Alternatively, they can also install hundreds of pre-built dashboards to start monitoring their stack in minutes.

“We are proud to partner with New Relic to make observability data even more accessible across digital signage,” said Irfan Khan, Skykit CEO. “New Relic customers now have a secure and scalable solution for broadcasting their critical dashboards to digital signage. Our solution engages teams with heads-up communication and instant, real-time access to critical data, even when team members are working on other tasks or programs.”

“We are excited to offer our customers Skykit’s innovative and game-changing solution,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President, Cloud and Product Partnerships at New Relic. “Our customers operate command centers and lead teams who need to be able to quickly and accurately monitor New Relic dashboards. Skykit allows those teams to display their dashboards on large-format screens, further enabling teams to act on the data quickly and efficiently.”

The Skykit-New Relic integration is available to all engineers as part of the 500+ integrations available with New Relic’s observability platform. New accounts get 100GB per month of free data ingest, one full platform user, and unlimited basic users, queries, dashboards, and alerts.

For more information on Skykit’s integration with New Relic, please visit www.skykit.com.

About Skykit

Skykit is a leading provider of workplace experience tools and cloud-based digital signage solutions that streamline customer and employee communication. The company’s award-winning platform is scalable, making it a perfect choice for businesses of all sizes, across a variety of industries. Launched in 2016, Skykit currently provides digital signage solutions and workplace experience software to hundreds of organizations using tens of thousands of screens around the world. Visit www.skykit.com for more information.

