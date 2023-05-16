Wetrich to lead cross-functional operations and drive process innovation and efficiencies to accelerate company expansion in the U.S.

Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, announced today it has named Matt Wetrich as VP of Operations, effective May 1, 2023. Wetrich will lead operations encompassing Sales, Account Management, and Contractor Recruitment, as well as Regional Operations across the company’s nine U.S. metros. Wetrich brings over a decade of global experience and operational excellence from companies including Veho, Uber, and Bank of America, as he joins Stellar to help scale its industry-leading marketplace that solves home maintenance issues for the SFR market.

“I’m elated to share that Matt has joined Stellar as Vice President of Operations,” said Dustin Marx, Stellar’s Founder and CEO. “His diverse experience and demonstrated accomplishments with high-growth technology companies will be a tremendous asset to Stellar. Through his impressive career, Matt has proven his ability to advance operations and drive profitably, and we are excited about his leadership as we continue to mature the company with talent, precision, and speed.”

With rooted experience in operations, corporate strategy, and business development, Wetrich will lead the strategic direction of Stellar’s operations division and ensure the development and implementation of efficient processes, technologies, and cost-effective systems to meet the current and future needs of the organization.

Wetrich was most recently Regional General Manager at Veho, where he managed U.S. in-market operations and associated P&Ls. In just over two years, the company expanded from three markets to 32, and grew revenue by more than 15X. Prior to Veho, Wetrich served in a variety of leadership roles at Uber that spanned key functional areas including Global Sales Strategy Planning and Analytics, Program Management, and Business Planning. At Uber, he helped incubate multiple new lines of business within Uber Eats, including its $500M advertising platform, which helps merchants boost their visibility and tap into new customers.

“Developing systems to solve clients’ biggest challenges and scaling those systems in a people-first and customer centric approach is where I thrive,” said Wetrich. “Stellar’s conscientious commitment to these same principles attracted me from the start. I’m climbing aboard this rocket ship and look forward to contributing to Stellar’s remarkable story and journey.”

About Stellar

Founded in 2016, Stellar is a technology-driven marketplace that enables property managers and contractors to successfully resolve home maintenance issues, giving residents peace of mind. The company serves 10 of the 11 largest SFR operators across 150,000+ properties, has created work for 8,000+ contractors, and has resolved 200,000+ issues for residents and property managers alike. Stellar uses technology to make the maintenance experience seamless, simple, and scalable. Work is completed with integrity and heart, and quality is guaranteed. Learn more at mystellar.com.

