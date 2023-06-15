PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 15, 2023–

Step, the leading all-in-one financial platform for the next generation, is launching a waitlist today for its highly anticipated premium card, set to debut this summer. The Step Black Card makes it possible for anyone to elevate their lifestyle with top-tier rewards and benefits, regardless of their financial history.

Introducing Step Black (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Step Black Card is a symbol of financial freedom,” said CJ MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Step. “This is a generation of entrepreneurs and creators who are rewriting the rules around money and work. They want authentic experiences and rewards aligned to their values. Until now, there hasn’t been a card on the market that caters to their needs while remaining accessible.”

Step Black aims to democratize the privileges and premium perks that are typically reserved for cards with stringent credit score requirements and substantial spending minimums – things that most individuals don’t qualify for early in life. There are no credit score requirements to get the Step Black Card.

“When I turned 18, I applied for rewards cards but got denied by multiple credit card companies because I had no credit history. I ended up having to use my parents’ credit cards even though by that time I had won the Fortnite World Cup,” said Kyle Giersdorf, the professional gamer and entrepreneur also known as Bugha. “I was excited when I heard about Step Black. Its features and benefits are exactly what I am looking for. I’m glad that others won’t have to experience the challenges that I did, and now have a card that can match their lifestyles.”

The Step Black Card’s perks will be tailored to diverse, modern lifestyles and interests.

Some of the notable benefits include:

Best-in-class savings : Cardholders earn 5.00% 1 on their savings balances up to $1 million. Funds are FDIC-insured up to $1 million and there will be no limits on how often members can access their money.

: Cardholders earn 5.00% on their savings balances up to $1 million. Funds are FDIC-insured up to $1 million and there will be no limits on how often members can access their money. Rewards on every purchase: Up to 8x points with Step Black partners; 3x on dining, food delivery, and charitable donations; 2x on entertainment, streaming, and gaming; and 1x on everything else. 2 Points are redeemable for cash back.

Up to 8x points with Step Black partners; 3x on dining, food delivery, and charitable donations; 2x on entertainment, streaming, and gaming; and 1x on everything else. Points are redeemable for cash back. Over $100 in annual perks and credits 3 : Bringing life’s most memorable moments within reach, cardholders get access to exclusive offers and experiences with some of their favorite brands.

Bringing life’s most memorable moments within reach, cardholders get access to exclusive offers and experiences with some of their favorite brands. Numberless metal card: For additional safety and security, the 17g, laser engraved, metal card does not display any account information other than name. The metal cards are accompanied by a virtual card for online transactions.

For additional safety and security, the 17g, laser engraved, metal card does not display any account information other than name. The metal cards are accompanied by a virtual card for online transactions. Priority customer support: Step Black cardholders receive expedited live support in addition to having safety features like merchant blocking and the purchase protection of Visa’s Zero Liability policy.

The Step Black Card comes with a comprehensive mobile banking platform that goes beyond a typical credit card management tool. Members can monitor their credit score, build an investment4 portfolio with as little as $1, send and receive money, grow their savings, and borrow responsibly – all through the Step app.

“Step makes it so easy for me to take control of my finances and eliminates the need for me to juggle multiple apps and cards. As an investor and user of Step I’m so excited about the exclusive benefits and rewards that Step Black will offer to people who want to earn even more. There’s just nothing like it,” said Charli D’Amelio, creator and entrepreneur.

To join the waitlist for the Step Black Card, visit https://step.com/blackcard.

About Step

Step was founded by financial industry veterans CJ MacDonald and Alexey Kalinichenko to provide teens, their families and young adults with financial tools for today’s modern-day banking needs and to promote financial literacy for the future. The founding team has 50+ years of combined financial technology experience from companies like Affirm, Block, Google, Gyft, Stripe, and Meta. The Series C company has more than 4 million customer accounts and has raised more than $500 million in funding, backed by Coatue, Crosslink Capital, General Catalyst, Stripe and several other prominent investors. Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC provides Step’s banking services and issues the Step Visa Card pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Securities (stock and ETF) services powered by and securities assets custodied by Drivewealth, LLC. To learn more, please visit: www.step.com or contact press@step.com.

Disclaimers

1:The Step deposit account is not an interest bearing product. The savings percentage is not interest, but instead earned as cash rewards directly funded and managed by Step. The rewards, if calculated as an APY, would be 5.00%. This percentage is variable and may change over time. See our Step Premium Rewards terms for more detail.

2: 8x points on purchases up to a max of $6,000 annually with select Step Black Partners. After hitting the max, you will continue to earn standard points multipliers (3x on dining/food delivery and charitable donations, 2x on entertainment, 1x on everything else).

3: Ability to earn $100+ in the form of credits on purchases or statement credits for purchases with select Step Black partners, as will be advertised. Enrollment may be required.

4: Investing and advisory services for the purchasing and selling of stocks (including certain ETFs) are provided by Step Advisers LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (“Step Advisers”). Investment accounts are held by DriveWealth, LLC, a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) . We provide investment advisory services by making non-discretionary recommendations on a client’s investment outlook. We do not manage client funds or hold custody of assets.

