September 12, 2023

Pulsora (formerly known as pulsESG), the all-in-one platform for enterprise sustainability management, today announced a $20 million Series A round. The round was led by Galvanize Climate Solutions, with participation from Carica Sustainable Investments, Sabancı Climate Ventures, Aramco Ventures, and JetBlue Ventures, along with existing investors FINTOP Capital, Builders VC, and SOMPO Holdings. Galvanize’s Saloni Multani will join Pulsora’s Board of Directors.

With regulators, stakeholders, and consumers demanding more impactful and sustainable business practices, companies face increasing pressure to measure, report, and improve their sustainability and ESG performance. Pulsora has built a comprehensive platform that gives today’s leading organizations a centralized system to manage their sustainability business processes-from data collection and disclosures to audit logging and analytics.

“As businesses grapple with an increasingly complex set of business risks, Pulsora emerges as an essential solution, offering timely, precise data for sustainability and ESG management,” said Saloni Multani, co-head of Innovation + Expansion at Galvanize Climate Solutions. “Our investment emphasizes our dedication to scaling innovations enabling the climate transition.”

With its new funding, Pulsora aims to further bolster its enterprise sustainability management platform, expanding functionalities like carbon accounting and gearing up for forthcoming regulations to ensure businesses maintain a proactive approach to their sustainability efforts.

“This Series A round is more than just funding-it’s a mandate to accelerate the sustainability journeys of enterprises globally,” says Pulsora co-founder and CEO, Murat Sönmez. “We’re excited to put this new capital to work to continue to expand our footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia, ensuring more businesses can efficiently establish and reach their sustainability targets.”

In the context of a $12 billion sustainability management market that’s still in its infancy, Pulsora stands out as a transformative tool, helping companies streamline and simplify increasingly complex sustainability management operations, from private capital firms looking to improve their portfolios’ ESG performance to large enterprises seeking to centralize sustainability metrics from across their value chains.

“Our design philosophy prioritizes flexibility, auditability, comprehensiveness, and integration,” said Inderjeet Singh, co-founder, president and CTO at Pulsora. “The platform’s user-friendly interface, combined with real-time target monitoring, empowers businesses to manage their sustainability and ESG performance with utmost confidence.”

This new investment comes on the heels of Pulsora’s rapid customer adoption since its 2021 inception. Today, over 400 corporations around the world trust Pulsora to help them adapt to an ever-evolving sustainability landscape, including leaders such as Apax Partners, Aker ASA, Aligned Climate Capital, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, and Cornerstone Building Brands.

“Pulsora streamlines our ESG data collection, helping us set goals and inform opportunities for reducing emissions,” said Alena Brenner, executive vice president and general counsel at Cornerstone Building Brands. “Pulsora is a vital partner in our continued commitment to a sustainable future.”

“We’re proud to be an early investor in and user of Pulsora’s platform,” said Peter Davidson, CEO at Aligned Climate Capital. “Pulsora’s technology has allowed us to consolidate and establish consistent climate metrics across our venture capital fund’s portfolio.”

In tandem with this announcement, Pulsora introduces its rebrand, reflecting the expansive capabilities of its platform, effective immediately.

About Pulsora: Pulsora is the all-in-one platform for enterprise sustainability management. Every day, hundreds of the world’s leading organizations use our purpose-built software to measure, report, and improve their sustainability and ESG initiatives. We deliver accurate, timely, and compliant reporting and insights, enabling organizations to shift from cumbersome, manual processes to streamlined, automated, and insight-driven operations. Founded in 2021, Pulsora is a public benefit corporation on a mission to help organizations to drive impactful change and contribute to a better, more profitable, and more equitable world.

