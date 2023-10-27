Actively Engaged in 80 New Opportunities for More Than 2,800 Satellite Buses Collectively Valued Over $2.7 Billion

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, held its first live Shareholder Town Hall Meeting (the “Town Hall”) yesterday. The virtual Town Hall was open to the public and included a live audio and video stream, during which the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and the lead independent director of the Company’s board of directors, Stratton Sclavos, provided a financial, operational, and strategic update and held a Q&A session.

Terran Orbital’s Seven Standard Platforms. Over a decade ago, Terran Orbital pioneered the creation of CubeSat standards, and today, they are establishing new benchmarks for satellite technology for the coming decade. These standards are built upon Terran Orbital’s manufacturing capabilities, featuring components and modules that can be readily swapped out to accommodate different bus sizes and configurations. Photo Credit: Terran Orbital

The following topics, among others, were discussed during the Town Hall:

The Company’s recently announced contract wins valued at over $160 million across three separate programs and spanning two continents over the past week;

The Company’s active engagement on 80 opportunities relating to more than 2,800 satellite buses for 40 different customers, collectively valued at over $2.7 billion, not including additional opportunities valued at $1.6 billion for its new Components & Module segment.

The Company’s current expectation that it will have sufficient cash to cover capital investments and operations until becoming cash-flow positive, which is expected in 2024;

The independent directors’ continued support of Marc Bell as Chief Executive Officer;

The Company’s continued expectations to receive more than $180 million of customer payments from Rivada Space Networks and continued, near-daily, engagement with Rivada; and

The Company’s expectation to reduce its revenue guidance for 2023, to be announced at the next earnings call, to less than previously announced guidance of at least $250 million, primarily resulting from delays in payments from Rivada and resulting impacts on expected timing of revenue recognition.

These significant achievements primarily reflect the Company’s continued growth and excellence in providing innovative space-based solutions. Terran Orbital’s commitment to advancing space and satellite technology, as well as setting new standards every decade, has earned the trust of a diverse range of customers ranging from government to commercial.

“These awards are evidence of the hard work and dedication of each Terran at Terran Orbital,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital. “We received an overwhelming amount of questions and were able to answer many of them during the meeting. We hope that our transparency yesterday demonstrates our continued commitment to be accessible to our shareholders; based on the feedback we received, we plan to do another town hall in the future.”

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

