What are the key differences between good and bad leaders? This week, Bruno shares best practices in leadership, key metrics for scaling startups, and discusses successful data organizations. Watch the video below to learn more.

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

Good leadership vs. bad leadership: Effective leaders map their decisions to principles. They coach and they shine a light on fears and worries. Do you have what it takes to be an effective leader? What startup CEOs do, and how long it takes to go IPO: Did you know that the median equity raised through Series F is about $569M at a median post-money valuation of $2.9B? It takes about nine years to get to Series F with a new round every 15–19 months. If you’re wondering what a CEO does, this will point you toward the answer. Stories of great leaders: From PayPal to SquareSpace, leaders share their best practices in data here.

Finally, if you'd like to connect with Bruno in person, you can meet him at the Everyday AI event on April 19, 2023, at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

Have a great week!

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.