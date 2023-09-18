Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Generative AI is everywhere. It’s in our apps, our databases, our dashboards, our phones. Tech and data leaders are probably wondering: “How am I supposed to take advantage of the gen AI mania?” This week, a “special guest” joins Bruno’s CarCast to help decrypt the mania.

This CarCast also covers some of the must read resources from last week and key ones to pay attention to for next week. For instance:

Boston Consulting Group just released interesting data about where CIOs should focus their efforts with gen AI, what use cases they should pick to get started, and more importantly, how they should prioritize their work. The answer is not a stack rank, it’s a quadrant.

AI in sales: Did you know that one in five leaders is not gaining value from their sales app? Why is that? Most likely because they are using AI at the wrong time in their sales cycle.

How is gen AI impacting cybersecurity?! Ben Lorica’s podcast features an approach about this emerging concern (“Inside the Mind of a Hacker”). A good resource to listen to ahead of key cyber events, Crowdstrike’s Fal.Con and Mandiant mWise next week!

This CarCast also includes: “How to explain vector databases to a 5-year old,” Eight ways chief data officers can demonstrate value,” and “Why gen AI is just a phase”…

Have a great week!

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.