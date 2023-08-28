Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

How much will your generative AI use case actually cost your business, and how can you make that investment meaningful in the long term? Watch the video below to explore research from McKinsey & Company and discover three archetypes and a framework you can apply for both one time and recurring costs. This week’s video also examines how enterprises can unlock the power of generative AI and what’s required for businesses to successfully implement gen AI, discussing Matt Marshall’s article, “From data chaos to data products.”

This week’s CarCast covers:

Data leader best practices from Wendy’s, Orange, Carrefour and Sabre. Whether the IPO market is back How much generative AI will cost your business Data chaos vs. data products: How enterprises can unlock the power of generative AI The real value of data quality

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.