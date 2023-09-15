In recent months, the enterprise software market has been utterly flooded with new generative AI-related updates, tools, and startups.

For vendors hawking new wares, standing out from the crowd is tricky. But one such vendor hopes to do so by tackling a very specific problem: time management.

This week, the three-year-old Los Angeles-founded startup timeOS (formerly called Magical HQ) unveiled its new “TimeAI”, a Chrome browser extension designed to transform commonly used calendars and note-taking programs like those offered by Google and Notion, into dynamic assistants that can automatically provide relevant information during your meetings, summarize them, translate them into 60+ languages, even attend them on your behalf with a simple, static AI avatar that appears in place of you and silently transcribes what’s happening.

Proactive insights and options

“Our proactive AI technology learns each user’s workflow, energy levels, and preferred meeting times, seamlessly enabling every employee to take hours back in their day and remain present in the work that fulfills them,” said Tommy Barav, CEO and Founder of timeOS. “At timeOS, we’re proud to be enhancing human abilities with time-aware AI that provides the right information and support at the right time.”

Asked by Anjanay Saxena on ProductHunt about how timeOS differs from more established players such as Rewind AI or Gong when it comes to meeting summarization, Barav explained: “Unlike other tools, timeOS AI doesn’t simply sit in the background; it proactively leverages time-related data to guide users in time management and AI task delegation. We also seamlessly integrate with favorite work tools such as Notion, monday.com, Asana, and ClickUp. Our only KPI [key performance indicator] is to create you more time a day.”

In fact, on its website, timeOS bills itself as the “world’s first time operating system.” Here’s how it works:

More than a calendar or transcriber…

While modern digital calendars aim to offer helpful features such as suggested event invitees, scheduling, and time-syncing, TimeAI aims to go further, analyzing realtime and historical data from your calendar, emails, and notes to provide key information when you need it during a meeting.

For example, before a regular, recurring meeting begins, TimeAI will automatically throw up a dialog box with three options: “Join meeting,” “Get me ready,” or “Send my AI instead.”

When a user clicks “Get me ready,” Time AI will provide a short summary with key bullet points about what was discussed in previous meetings and what’s on the agenda for this one.

Promotional image of timeOS TimeAI taken from its YouTube video. Credit: timeOS

Another helpful feature: if you’re in a meeting and someone asks you a question about, say, third quarter goals, instead of having to tab over to another document in your web browser, or refer to written notes, a user can simply query TimeAI in the form of a chatbot window and receive an instant answer.

Screenshot of timeOS TimeAI instant query and answer feature. Credit: timeOS

Finally, if you can’t make a meeting for whatever reason, you can click “Send my AI instead,” and TimeAI will try to join the meeting as your AI bot, a static screen that you the user can choose the image for (your headshot or a nice background), as well as include a custom message explaining why you can’t make it or if you’re running late.

Screenshots of timeOS meeting placeholder AI from its YouTube video. Credit: timeOS

If you are running late and do join the meeting yourself midway through, TimeAI will catch you up on what you missed with a message summarizing what’s been discussed.

If you can’t make it entirely, your AI bot records the meeting audio, transcribes it, and generates a summary for you to read later. It can even identify meeting conflicts before they happen and suggest going in your place.

Other features include:

Recording virtual and physical meetings : TimeAI isn’t just for Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams calls. It can also capture conversations in physical rooms or spontaneous Slack chats.

: TimeAI isn’t just for Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams calls. It can also capture conversations in physical rooms or spontaneous Slack chats. Tailoring agendas and summaries : TimeAI will automatically generate written agendas before meetings and follow-up emails in your native language with suggested topics and keywords.

: TimeAI will automatically generate written agendas before meetings and follow-up emails in your native language with suggested topics and keywords. Prioritized actions : Receive notifications about which tasks should be tackled first based on TimeAI’s analysis of which tasks are most important, helping you prioritize your workdays more efficiently and effectively.

: Receive notifications about which tasks should be tackled first based on TimeAI’s analysis of which tasks are most important, helping you prioritize your workdays more efficiently and effectively. Syncing schedules of meeting attendees based on best timing — not just available times: as timeOS chief technology officer Elion Mor wrote on ProductHunt in response to a question by Samar Al, using TimeAI, “you can share a scheduling link that knows how to rate your free time blocks in your calendar and then recommends the best slot to optimize for both the inviter and the invitee. We are also working on integrating our AI assistant into our scheduling flow, so you’ll be able to simply ask ‘Schedule with X,’ and it will find the best time for both of you and schedule the meeting.”

The high cost of meetings

According to research timeOS cited from Shopify, a half-hour meeting with three employees could cost a business between $700 and $1,600.

If a C-suite executive joins, that cost skyrockets over $2,000. And that’s not even counting the time lost on follow-up actions and readjusting focus to primary tasks.

TimeAI aims to cut these costs by reducing unnecessary meeting attendance and tackling the problem of context switching, which negatively impacts productivity and mental well-being.

Customizable and integrated

TimeAI isn’t a standalone tool; it plays well with others. It integrates seamlessly with popular communication platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.

It also connects with task management tools like Asana, ClickUp, and Monday.com to ensure that action items find their way to the right place.

Eilon Mor, CTO at timeOS, highlighted, “The technology connects users to their current tools and replicates workflows in whatever language and format they prefer.”

A holistic platform

TimeAI isn’t just another scheduling tool; it’s a holistic platform designed to reclaim your time and enhance decision-making. If you’re a business leader looking to optimize your team’s productivity and mental well-being, TimeAI offers a robust set of features that could revolutionize your workday. For more information, visit timeOS’s website.

So, as you ponder your next productivity move, consider giving TimeAI a test run. It might just be the ‘chief of staff’ you never knew you needed.