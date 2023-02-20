CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 20, 2023–

Addison Group, a national leader in professional services specializing in talent solutions and consulting, announced that CEO Tom Moran is an honoree on the prestigious 2023 Staffing 100 North America List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for the fourth consecutive year.

SIA’s 2023 Staffing 100 North America list, the 12th annual since its inception, recognizes Addison Group’s CEO, Tom Moran, amongst the top 100 influential steadfast stewards of the workforce solutions industry.

Each leader is acknowledged for their business successfully emerging from one of the most challenging periods in recent world history and shines a spotlight on those executives making the world of work, work better.

Collectively, this year’s list of executives led their companies through 14% growth in 2022 to $212.8 billion in revenue for the staffing industry. For comparison, in 2019, the United States staffing industry generated $153.1 billion in revenue. Addison Group recorded year-over-year organic growth of 24% and continued market expansion with six new offices in 2022.

Influential leaders like Tom Moran, named on the Staffing 100, are true visionaries in the evolution of work.

“Despite a devastating pandemic, war overseas, global inflation and a constantly evolving world of work, the staffing industry not only recovered but grew substantially past pre-pandemic levels. Seeing how the industry achieved such success merely requires a look at the Staffing 100 North America, who faced and leapt high over those obstacles,” said Barry Asin, SIA president. “As we look ahead to an uncertain period, we salute those who guided the industry through an often turbulent 2022. Congratulations, 2023 honorees!”

The 2023 Staffing 100 North America list, sponsored by leading worldwide job site Indeed, is not a ranking and recognizes those making significant impacts elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem.

About Addison Group

Addison Group (Addison) is an award-winning professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services. Over the last two decades, Addison has firmly positioned itself as the place to secure expert-level consultancy while maintaining a local consultative business approach dedicated to its people-first culture, even during significant national expansion.

In 2022, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized Addison Group as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the US in seven categories, Information Technology, Finance and Accounting, Non-Clinical Healthcare, Human Resource, Administrative, Marketing and Creative, and Direct Hire Solutions.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services.

