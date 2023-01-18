ROME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 18, 2023–

Translated, the global enterprise that pioneered AI-assisted localization services, has been recognized as a Leader in the MarketScape “Worldwide Machine Translation Software 2022 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US48325622, December 2022) by IDC, the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services for information technology. The study evaluates companies in machine translation (MT) on the capabilities of executing clients’ projects and alignment with their future requirements.

The IDC MarketScape report notes, “Consider Translated’s ModernMT for machine translation if you are a large, multinational corporation looking for adaptable multidomain support that can be deployed either on premises or via cloud, with related support for areas such as localization and human validation.“

Commenting on the news, CEO Marco Trombetti said: “The IDC MarketScape’s recognition follows the mentions Translated recently received from Gartner and Intento for AI-powered translation services and machine translation quality. We are proud of leading advances in the technology that is redefining the entire localization industry.”

Continuous innovation and a strong multidomain model are the strengths of Translated’s leadership, according to the IDC MarketScape. The IDC MarketScape highlighted Translated’s role in developing an open-source technology called ModernMT over the course of two EU-funded research projects that started in 2010. Document-level translation and real-time contextual adaptivity are considered its most relevant features. The IDC MarketScape also noted: “Customers praised the accuracy of ModernMT, particularly its ability to automatically adapt to a wide range of use cases without the need for additional training.”

ModernMT is an adaptive, patent-awarded MT engine that supports more than 2,100 language combinations and is available for both real-time and batch translation. It is often paired with Translated’s global network of 300,000 professional linguists to validate and customize complex/high-value content and provide a wide range of services that can assist with translation at scale.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Translated

Translated is a leading international language services provider and pioneer of artificial intelligence to support professional translators. The company was established in 1999 by linguist Isabelle Andrieu and computer scientist Marco Trombetti to allow everyone to understand and be understood in their own language.

