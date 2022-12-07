LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 7, 2022–

Troxus Mobility, a premier brand proficient in providing stylish, innovative, practical, and eco-friendly electric vehicles, is proud to introduce its 26″ E-bike Explorer series with step-thru and step-over styles.

Troxus entered the US market in 2019 with its first electric scooters T1 series and worked tirelessly to update the existing models and also enter the electric bike market now. With its team of gifted e-vehicle designers and engineers, the company came up with spectacular 26″ E-bike Explorer series among other incredible products.

Explorer is outstanding in long-distance riding, and the big volume battery allows riders to use the bike in more ways. Lightweight and durable with a 6061 aluminum frame, the Explorer series is equipped with a 48V/20Ah Battery

The battery uses high-quality Samsung batteries cells and is equipped with a BMS chip. The charging and discharging process of the battery can be effectively managed, thereby prolonging the service life of the battery.

Additionally, the bike is equipped with an explorer Smart Display enabling riders to easily check their stats like Speed, Battery, Assistance level, and Trip Distance. The backlit LCD display lets the rider check the info at a glance so they can keep their eyes on the road.

Troxus’ Explorer bike is equipped with rugged 26” Kenda Fat Tires. The Kenda-tire liners are made from a layer of aramid and ceramic particles built-in under the tread area and along the sidewalls. This material forms a defense line that can provide effective protection against punctures from glass and other small materials. Not only are they durable but they look great too!

Speaking about its services, the founder of Troxus Mobility said: “By using our know-how and experience in the electric mobility industry we plan to merge the latest in scooter and bike technology with high-quality materials to create truly innovative products. Ultimately our goal is to provide our riders all around the world with the perfect riding experience.”

Troxus Mobility’s Explorer series 26″ E-bike has elicited rave reviews from its riders. An excited and satisfied rider, Fred Halfmann, said: “Had my Explorer step Over for a few weeks now and I am thrilled with it. I am 63 with marginal knees and the bike gives me a real sense of freedom, like I can go anywhere without the dreaded thought of spending all my energy on one or two difficult hills.

”I have a place near a ski slope and as you can imagine, it is nothing but hills. I can go up the steepest of them without breaking much of a sweat and as I come down them, hoping my breaks don’t overheat, I am amazed at the hills I just climbed without much effort. Great product so far. I hope it holds up as I hope to put many miles on it.”

To take an indepth look at the incredible Explorer Step Over 26″ E-bike, check out the company’s website at troxusmobility.

