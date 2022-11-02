BELTSVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 2, 2022–

Vankyo’s new entry-level projector, the “V700W 1080P Full HD”, is affordably priced yet comes with a superb performance in terms of audio as well as sharpness and brightness of its image.

Vankyo is a global leader in projectors, which it both develops and manufactures in-house, with offices and warehouses in both Shenzhen (the tech capital of China) and Maryland, USA. Vankyo’s new flagship projector, the V700W, combines their latest hardware and software in a true all-round projector that’ll serve more than well in most living rooms or offices. The V700W projector’s lens works at full high definition (1920×1080 pixels) with a brightness of 420 ANSI lumens and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The audio is produced by two 5W / 4Ohm speakers, which at a combined 10 Watt is way more than other projectors in this price range. The audio quality is then further enhanced by a collaboration with Dolby Audio, producing crisp and life-like sound produced 360 degrees around the device. The V700W is currently priced at $299.00 at Vankyo’s official website and comes with a free 120-inch projection screen.

The key parts in any projector are obviously the lamp as well as its lenses. The Vankyo V700W uses a powerful lamp to power the image projection, reaching a stunning 420 ANSI lumens with a brightness ratio of 1000:1.

The image is bright so it really pops off the screen, even if there’s some ambient light in the room. Plus, the colors are accurate and lifelike, the pixels are defined neatly and there’s no overlap or blur. Not in the center or near the edges.

Plus, the V700W’s blue light emissions are extremely low, in accordance with the classification of ‘IEC 62471-5′ and certified by TÜV Rheinland. What this means is that users’ eyes are protected (from blue light), but also that they will feel more comfortable watching the projected image for a long duration of time.

Audio

Vankyo has put two speakers inside the V700W which is unconventional but fantastic. In this price category, most companies just put a simple and cheap speaker inside their projector. The result is a weak, plasticky and hollow sound. The V700W is the opposite. Its two speakers are powerful and tied with Dolby Digital Audio, they’re capable of filling a room to the brim with fantastic audio (Vankyo calls it a 360 audio panoramic landscape).

And the Vankyo V700W does provide crisp, precise and detailed sound. The fantastic audio certainly adds to the thrill of the consumption of entertainment, whether it’s a movie, game or music – simply because audio is such a big part of the experience.

Design & Packaging

The machine is 29 by 22 centimeters and just over 9 centimeters high – so it’s very small. Vankyo opted for a simple yet modern design, which makes it appeal to everyone, as it is formal and elegant enough to look great in a meeting room, but also in a living room. It also weighs less than 3 kilograms, so even if users go on a trip, they can easily put this machine away in the suitcase and still have plenty of space for clothes and other stuff. (The projector comes with a lens cap and bag included for transportation.)

The box in which the V700W comes in is made of sustainable materials, even down right to the ink used to print the box and leaflet, which is made from soybeans. The box and cardboard shells inside are made of recycled cardboard. With this whole package, Vankyo reduces carbon emissions by 564.5 grams for each V700W.

Using it

The V700W is small so it can be seen as a portable projector, although it doesn’t come with a battery (users must plug it in to use it). The fan inside is quiet and even after binge-watching several episodes, the machine never becomes hot (unlike some projectors that produce a plasticky smell).

There are usual ports for HDMI and USB on the back of the machine. It is compatible too with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Roku, Disney+, and many more. Users can even use phone, tablet, or laptop to connect with Bluetooth 5.1 or Wi-Fi for 5G/2.4G Dual Band mirroring.

The projector also can be used as a speaker, and a speaker alone when users just want some audio for living room, not a movie. Simply connect with the device with the laptop, tablet, or phone and play audio! Many other projectors don’t allow this.

Using the V700W is rather easy. Users can use the buttons on the machine or use the remote that’s supplied with it. The menu is easy to understand and when positioning the projector, it’ll use its remote electric focusing to auto-focus on what it thinks is the wall.

The bottom line

The Vankyo V700W 1080P Full HD can be purchased from the official website, where now it is just under $300, and it comes with a free 120-inch projection screen as well. It’s versatile, simple, and easy to use, and with cinema-like image quality as well as Dolby Digital audio. It’s definitely a good choice at this price for consumers.

Read more and buy it here: https://ivankyo.com/products/vankyo-v700w-1080p-projector

