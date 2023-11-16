Round-the-clock support to assist customers and their employees with all their HR needs.

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 16, 2023–

VensureHR a leading provider of HR, and Payroll services and a Vensure Employer Solutions company, announced the rollout of its 24/7 live support to provide round-the-clock assistance to its customers.

The VensureHR support team consisting of experienced and knowledgeable professionals is available to help customers and employees with a wide range of tasks, including:

Portal Maintenance: Profile management, password resets, W-2 questions, first-time registration, paystub support, I-9 approvals, and more.

Onboarding Support: Assistance with forms and submission issues.

Payroll Management: Paycheck and deduction inquiries, questions about pay slips and pay rate changes, payroll reporting, employee payroll accuracy support, and more.

Reporting: Standard reporting setup and guidance.

“We remain true to our mission of continuously elevating our customer experience through our diverse range of services and technology offerings,” said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. “VensureHR has built a longstanding reputation for its people-focused approach, a key element in instilling confidence in our customers. The introduction of 24/7 support is another example of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide exceptional service.”

“Today’s world operates very differently than what it used to be. As businesses grow, we understand the need for prompt assistance and ensure our customers can run operations smoothly around the clock. Not only do we make sure they get the help they need but we extend the same support to their employees,” said Esta Pittard, chief operating officer of Vensure Employer Solutions. “The 24/7 Live Support, guarantees our customers that we’re there whenever they need assistance, ensuring a seamless experience.”

The addition of round-the-clock support is one of the first of its kind and is a testament to VensureHR’s continued commitment to the success of its customers. 24/7 support is available by phone and ticketing system to empower customers and their employees to manage all HR functions and needs with ease. This will be an added advantage for administrators who can now manage tactical tasks at any time of day, and for employees who can address their benefit or payroll-related queries after work hours and receive prompt responses.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the nation’s fastest-growing, privately held HR and payroll services provider serving small and medium businesses across the United States. As a business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, the company offers industry-leading services in payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers’ compensation. VensureHR is committed to supporting small and medium businesses to achieve their business goals by reducing complexities around HR and employee management.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit employers and their employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

