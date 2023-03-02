Topline Phase 3 data for best-in-class presbyopia candidate anticipated in 1H 2023

Non-surgical drug candidate to reverse cataracts expected to advance into clinical development in 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 2, 2023–

Visus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-targeted ophthalmic therapeutics for the front and back of the eye, today announced that Ben Bergo, co-founder and chief executive officer, will attend TD Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on March 6-8, 2023 in Boston.

Mr. Bergo will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on March 8, 2023. Click here to schedule a meeting during the conference.

About Visus Therapeutics

With offices in Seattle, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., Visus Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-targeted ophthalmic therapeutics for the front and back of the eye. The company is developing novel, pupil-modulating therapeutics designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia. In parallel, Visus Therapeutics is advancing its pipeline of early-stage ophthalmic drug candidates engineered to preserve and restore visual function associated with the leading causes of vision loss including cataract and presbyopia, ocular surface and corneal disease, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. For more information, visit www.visustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

