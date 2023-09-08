SEATTLE & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 8, 2023–

Visus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-targeted ophthalmic therapies for indications in the front and back of the eye, today announced that Ben Bergo, co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on September 12th, 2023, at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel.

The presentation is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 12th. Mr. Bergo will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company presentation will be available on Visus’ website at https://www.visustx.com/news.

About Visus Therapeutics

With offices in Seattle, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., Visus Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-targeted ophthalmic therapeutics for the front and back of the eye. The company is developing novel, pupil-modulating therapeutics designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia. In parallel, Visus is advancing its pipeline of early-stage ophthalmic drug candidates engineered to preserve and restore visual function associated with the leading causes of vision loss including cataract and presbyopia, ocular surface and corneal disease, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. Visit: visustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908618660/en/

Investor Relations Contacts:

LaVoieHealthScience

James Heins

jheins@lavoiehealthscience.com

(646) 491-7042

Paul Sagan

Psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

(617) 865-0041