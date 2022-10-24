According to BeVigil, White Mouse received a security rating of 8.4, scoring higher than giants like Telegram or Signal, and is able to work even without an internet connection.

White Mouse Private Messenger, a London-based startup, aims to help users and businesses to regain privacy and restore control through peer-to-peer messaging. The application supports text & audio messages, videos, photos, calls, and video calls and is apt to work even with no internet connection among devices nearby. At the moment, and being just a proof of concept (Android only with +50k downloads) it shows that its technology is more secure than competitors.

Fundraising and next steps

We want to announce the call for a Seed Round (more info) to implement the rest of our roadmap. That includes the iOS version, higher encryption levels (Business, Military & Post Quantum), the launch of our own Manet (Mobile ad hoc Mesh Network) that doesn’t rely on a pre-existing infrastructure, and the opening of the source code.

Why do you need to support White Mouse?

“Arguing that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.” Edward Snowden.

In this privacy race, we stand out because there’s no better-kept secret than the one that is not known. There lies the main difference.

While others kill themselves by constructing systems to store your messages securely, we focus on delivering them securely.

Your private information is under attack.

As described in this excellent article:

Corporations want to read your messages so they can better target ads to you or sell your personal information to the highest bidder.

Hackers want to use the information to steal your identity, break into your bank account, sell your company’s new business plans to the competition, or blackmail you with those pictures from that wild night in Vegas.

Governments want to know everything you think, say, do, and maybe even catch a terrorist.

Unless you are using a secure messaging service, any or all of these groups will have an easy time intercepting your messages should they choose to do so.

So besides your favorite chat app, you should consider using White Mouse.

