Hotels are falling out of favor with the discerning traveler, and for good reason. Since the pandemic, people are stretching their legs after quarantine and globe-trotting — and since so many jobs are remote now, they can take their work along with them. This means longer stay, and who wants to do that in a typical hotel?

Hence the rise of the STR: short-term rental. This new asset class was first pioneered by Airbnb in 2008, and the industry is growing by leaps and bounds. In 2021, the STR global market was valued at $99.38 billion USD and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. That’s a lot of holiday-goers taking advantage of short-term rental properties!

But where to start? If you’re new to the game, there’s a lot to learn, and you could spend years studying the market without knowing all there is to know. Or, you can turn to the experts at Techvestor, who are fresh off raising $37MM for their first fund, and let them do the work for you while you sit back, relax, and enjoy passive income with as little as a $25,000 investment, up to 90% lower than if you were to do it yourself.

Techvestor takes care of every aspect of STR investment, starting with acquisition. The company’s proprietary software platform underwrites over 100,000+ properties per month, helping the team determine how, where and when to buy the hottest properties on the market. Investing with Techvestor brings a lot of benefits to investors. There’s zero liability with loans and lending, you don’t need to qualify for any loans, and you get to benefit from owning a piece of a large portfolio (100+ homes) instead of having all your eggs in a single asset.

Once Techvestor acquires a property, the team oversees renovation and interior design to create a beautiful and modern space sure to attract guests. The company’s research shows that going the extra mile for amenities — hot tubs, fire pits, playgrounds and even gaming lounges — pays for itself and makes the property stand out in listings.

Techvestor is fully vertically integrated, and they have a proven track record, with 52% more revenue and 35% more occupancy than their competitors. They target a 8-12% annual yield plus the benefits of appreciation and incredible tax advantages.

Investors are considered partners and benefit from depreciation and cost segregation to ensure that taxes are deferred and cash flow is as tax-advantaged as can be.

Techvestor is transparent with investors, providing quarterly reports with access to everything and anything on your personal dashboard. The company launched Owner Stays in 2022, letting you take advantage of Techvestor’s 75+ property portfolio: stay at any property, any time, for up to 30% off normal rates.

General Partner and Head of Capital Markets Sam Silverman says “We’re excited to continue partnering with investors and fund managers to create a more accessible approach to an historically hard-to-reach asset class. Our business is dependent on the investor experience and we prioritize it every day”

Founded by COO Sabrina Guler and CEO Sief Khafagi, Techvestor, which has renovated, designed and launched 75+ properties, takes the guesswork out of STR investment. The company’s proprietary platform analyzes over 18MM data points and 250+ markets each month, underwriting 100k properties every month.

Guler and Khafagi are both former employees of Apple and Facebook, respectively, and were investors in STRs and real estate in general prior to founding Techvestor. “We spent so much time learning the ropes that we realized this process could be streamlined for the passive investor,” says Guler. “There’s a lot that goes into selecting what property to buy, when and where to buy it, how to redesign, and how to maintain it. Our tech platform is cutting-edge, but that’s just part of the equation.”

Khafagi agrees: “Our team’s experience is what makes the difference. Our platform is state of the art but is not a replacement for human expertise. Accurate interpretation is what makes the difference with Techvestor.”

To learn more, visit https://techvestor.com.

