RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & ITHACA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 28, 2023–

Zymtronix, Inc., a groundbreaking new biotechnology company, today announced that Dr. Thomas Videbaek, biotech industry veteran and former Executive Vice President (EVP) of Novozymes, is joining its Board of Directors.

Dr. Videbaek has spent more than 30 years in biotechnology and held multiple Executive Vice President (EVP) roles at Novozymes, the world leader in industrial enzymes. These included COO covering Global R&D, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, M&A, Sustainability and Regional Leadership, EVP for Corporate Strategy & Business Transformation, and EVP for the Bio-business. He has led many key initiatives that created several new business areas for the firm, including areas in industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and bio-agriculture.

Dr. Videbaek holds a PhD and MSc from the Technical University of Denmark and a Bachelors in Business Administration (HD) from the Copenhagen Business School.

“Thomas brings years of experience and an impressive track record of developing and commercializing transformative technologies,” said Stéphane Corgié, PhD, Founder & CEO of Zymtronix. “His experience and expertise are greatly adding to the pool of leadership fueling Zymtronix’s growth and industrialization of our platforms and products,” he continued.

“Thomas truly understands the sustainability power of biology and enzymes in making the world a better place. He’s also a great guy that knows what it takes to commercialize new technology and it’s a significant vote of confidence for our technology to have a global leader like Thomas sitting on our board,” said Adam Monroe, President and COO of Zymtronix. “In my years at Novozymes working with Thomas, he was universally respected both inside and outside the company as a true change leader and great colleague,” he added.

Dr. Videbaek said, “I am delighted to join the Board of Zymtronix. As someone who has been part of developing the multibillion dollar industrial enzyme industry and seen the many ways in which you can utilize enzymes in making the world a better place, I’m amazed by how Zymtronix is unlocking a new level of impact through their cell-free, multi enzyme technology. This technology could be opening the door to completely new products, step change economics, and enormous sustainability power.”

ABOUT ZYMTRONIX

With technology originating at Cornell University, Zymtronix has opened completely new biomanufacturing possibilities with their cell-free product development and proprietary process technologies. Their novel matrices of unique immobilization materials and composition of enzymes can provide previously inaccessible molecules and fundamentally change existing product economies. The uniqueness and efficiency of the Zymtronix systems can dramatically improve the carbon footprint and sustainability profiles of the manufactured products and provide new pathways to a better future.

