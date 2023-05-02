Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

If you’re working in data science, congratulations — you’ve made a smart career choice. And if you don’t yet work in the field, what are you waiting for? The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that up to 2031, the sector will experience a 36% growth in employment.

In 2020, the amount of data created and replicated reached a new high, according to Statista, which also reports that by 2025, global data creation is projected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes. This year, it’s estimated that 120 zettabytes of data will be created, up 23 zettabytes in 2022.

That colossal amount of data is one reason for the proliferation of data science roles. With so much data being generated from a host of existing and new technologies, such as large-scale cloud adoption, and IoT devices like smart doorbells, fitness trackers, motion detection (and much more), data professionals are needed to parse and interpret that information.

The future of commercial decision-making

Competitive advantage can also be gained via insights gleaned from data. From descriptive analysis to diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analyses, businesses can, and should, be leveraging the data they create as it represents the future of commercial decision-making.

Amazon is just one company leveraging the value of its big data to improve its customer experience, using insights for dynamic pricing and product recommendations. Netflix uses big data insights to create personalization opportunities for subscribers.

At McDonalds, data insights, including those gleaned from historical sales data, have seen the fast food company create digital menus that change based on a variety of factors, such as the weather or the time of the day.

And at Spotify, big data is used to understand listener behavior, and the company also uses data science to personalize users’ experiences across song, artist and album recommendations.

Data science career paths

The use cases for, and benefits of, data science are well established. A 2022 report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that 24% of companies use big data analytics, and 97.2% say they’re investing in big data and AI projects.

As we move towards a data-driven future, we can expect to see a host of opportunities for roles such as data scientist, architects, analysts, storytellers and engineers, plus machine learning roles, and statisticians.

Typically, you’ll need at least a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science or a related field as a basic requirement to work in the sector. Depending on the area you go into, you also need to be proficient in a number of tools and technologies, including SQL, Python, Apache Spark, SAS, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau.

Soft skills can’t be overlooked either. You should have good problem-solving qualities, be able to skilfully present your findings, and have good communication and negotiation skills too.

To explore a new job opportunity within the data science industry, the VentureBeat Job Board is your first port of call, with thousands of open roles across the entire tech sector. Discover three companies known for hiring for data jobs below.

IBM

Known for innovation, IBM is famous for creating the floppy disk but it also pioneered the ATM, dynamic random access memory (DRAM), the hard disk drive, magnetic stripe cards, as well as the relational database, RISC. IBM is also innovating in the areas of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and blockchain. The company also offers complete software solutions for business and IT operations, development, data science, security and management. See all open roles at IBM now.

Microsoft

Data science is baked in at Microsoft, and internally, it runs every aspect of the company using data, providing the power of data to every employee, in an environment it refers to as its “Data Culture”. Analytics and AI are a top priority here and through Azure Synapse Analytics, Microsoft is bringing together the world of big data, machine learning, and dat warehousing into a single service. As a result, it needs talented people to join the company to progress its goals. Want to work here? See available roles now.

Airbnb

Airbnb, the online marketplace for short-term homestays and experiences, uses data science extensively across its business. Data is used to optimize its services and search, but also their hiring practices. Airbnb uses data science to analyze and drive out bias in its own hiring behavior. You can discover open data science roles here.