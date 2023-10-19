Presented by AMD

Evidence is mounting that more efficient IT infrastructure is key to ensuring a company’s data center can provide the compute power needed for growing and emerging workloads, while ensuring the data center’s footprint doesn’t grow exponentially.

That’s because an exponential increase in data processing capabilities for business insights is leading to more demanding applications, particularly with AI and machine learning. Without more efficient infrastructure, this can only lead to more servers. That means more power, requiring more cooling — leading to increased costs.

At the same time, this growing business cost is coming under intense scrutiny as commercial energy prices are soaring worldwide, reaching record levels in the EU, for example.

Data center energy efficiency looks to be an opportunity for IT leaders to drive handsome gains.

An urgent challenge — and huge opportunity

A look at the numbers exposes the scale of the challenge, the urgency of finding a solution — and the size of the opportunity.

Data centers are estimated to consume 2% of electricity in the U.S. and around 1% of all electricity globally. It’s a similar story in Europe, where data center energy use in 2025 is forecast to be 21% above 2018 levels.

It’s vital then that IT leaders add energy efficiency to their data center modernization and refresh criteria, alongside the usual requirements of high performance, robust security, and ample flexibility.

The key to data center energy efficiency

To really move the needle on data center energy efficiency, and unlock badly needed cost savings, organizations at the limit of their data center footprints and power capacities can drastically consolidate rack space by replacing legacy servers with servers powered by the latest processors.

The latest generations of server processors are designed for performance and energy efficiency. This allows organizations to reduce their server footprint — a major driver of energy consumption — while maintaining the performance required to keep up with enterprise compute demands.

With a core infrastructure based on the latest server processors, businesses can take real action with measurable results.

This makes it imperative that leaders look at upgrading their IT infrastructures now. For example, consider an IT leader looking to upgrade from Intel Xeon Gold 6143, a ‘Skylake’ processor first released in 2017, to 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ 9334 processors. An organization could use up to 73% fewer servers, 70% fewer racks, and 65% less power.1 This reduction in data center footprint and energy costs can have a direct impact on data center efficiency, for energy, cost, and flexibility.

Customers who are choosing to modernize now are already seeing the benefits. Finland’s Nokia, which provides cloud-based networking services and server solutions for communications services providers, is one example of upgrading enterprise data center with more efficient processors to generate energy efficiency savings.

Nokia expects to reduce server energy by up to 40%.

“AMD EPYC processors and Nokia’s cloud-native Core software are helping CSPs shrink the carbon footprint of their networks,” says Fran Heeran, senior vice president and head of core networks, cloud and network services, at Nokia. “This is critical as advanced 5G service rollout accelerates, with the associated implications for new demands on energy consumption and our continued innovation push to minimize the impact of those demands.”

A strong hand

As performance demands continue to grow, having the right processors in place for enterprise servers matters more than ever, whether for new deployments or refreshing servers already in the data center.

That adds up to a strong hand, should enterprise IT leaders wish to play it.

Ravi Kuppuswamy is AMD’s corporate vice president for the Server Solutions Group.

Footnotes

