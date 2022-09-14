Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Finnish company Aiven, which provides open source data technologies in a managed avatar, today announced its entry into the cloud data warehousing segment with a new offering: Aiven for ClickHouse. The solution, currently in beta, will enable enterprise developers to easily use ClickHouse’s open-source column-oriented DBMS (columnar database management system) for online analytical processing (OLAP) and generate reports using SQL queries in real time.

As a fast, resource-effective open-source SQL data warehouse, ClickHouse has seen adoption from companies across industries. The solution aims to match or even exceed the performance, maturity and scalability of proprietary databases. However, like all open source technologies, it can be time-consuming to set up and manage, demanding specific expertise and resources for aspects such as cybersecurity and maintenance.

How Aiven for ClickHouse comes to the rescue

With Aiven for ClickHouse, enterprises can avoid those hurdles and start leveraging the benefits of ClickHouse warehouse as a service, in the cloud platform of their choice.

As per the company’s website, developers can use Aiven’s console (or API) to set up a fully managed ClickHouse data warehouse in less than 10 minutes. They can set up clusters, deploy new nodes, migrate between clouds (currently AWS and Google Cloud are supported) and fork databases in a few clicks — all while monitoring everything from a simple dashboard.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

This can easily save developers’ time and resources, enabling them to focus better on the core job of building applications.

Aiven for ClickHouse

The new offering also allows easy access to other open source data technologies in the Aiven console. For instance, enterprises could integrate Aiven for Apache Kafka and Aiven for PostgreSQL as potential data sources. The former could stream data from multiple sources into ClickHouse for real-time analytics, while the latter can enable users to run federated queries from ClickHouse to data on PostgreSQL, without actually transferring it. Even Aiven for Grafana can be added to the loop to set up dashboards and visualize analytics results from ClickHouse.

“We give our customers the freedom of choice — their data is not locked to one vendor or system, but they can migrate from one cloud to another with a click of a button,” Oskari Saarenmaa, co-founder and CEO of Aiven, has told VentureBeat.

Open-source technologies on offer

In all, Aiven offers fully managed services across 11 core open source projects: ClickHouse, Apache Kafka, M3, MySQL, Redis, InfluxDB, Apache Cassandra, PostgreSQL, Apache Flink, OpenSearch and Grafana. Additionally, it maintains other open source projects such as Pghoard, a backup and restore service for PostgreSQL. The platform provides all the necessary support for these technologies, from end-to-end security and maintenance to 24/7 monitoring.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Aiven for ClickHouse beta to our customers and further democratize access to best-of-breed open source technologies,” Heikki Nousiainen, CTO at Aiven, said.

“While our customers love our managed database offerings like PostgreSQL and MySQL, as data grows, they must incorporate data warehousing into their overall strategy. ClickHouse provides the best performance and scalability to meet customer demand. With ClickHouse, we can now better support our customers in leveraging their data into actionable insights to increase revenue and overall productivity of their business,” he added.

So far, Aiven has raised $420 million in funding from Atomico, Earlybird, Eurazeo, IVP, Lifeline, Salesforce Ventures and World Innovation Lab. The company works with companies across sectors and claims to have a number of high-profile enterprise clients, such as Atlassian, Comcast and Toyota. Its last valuation stood at $3 billion.