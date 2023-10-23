VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

The white house data lakehouse provider Databricks is further boosting its portfolio, spending $100 million to acquire data replication and ingestion tech provider Arcion, the companies announced this morning. Arcion had already had good friend in Databricks, having been funded by it as a Databricks Ventures portfolio company.

The new tie-up gives Databricks control over Arcion’s suite of no-code “connectors” that allow enterprise customers to replicate and ingest data from the multitude of different sources and applications they rely upon, such as Salesforce, SAP, and Workday, as well as transactional databases such as Oracle, MySQL, and Postgres, according to a press release posted by Databricks.

This way, the original data stays preserved in the application or source, but an updated record of it is pooled with the records of other data sources in a single place for the company to access as needed, synthesize, and retrieved and transformed by AI apps such as conversational chatbots.

Ch-ch-changes…

That data can they been replicated or moved into a specific company’s Databricks lakehouse, using Change Data Capture (CDC), a process by which software monitors data for changes and updates it accordingly.

“Arcion’s highly reliable and easy-to-use solution will enable our customers to make that data available almost instantly for faster and more informed decision-making,” said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO at Databricks, in a statement published in the press release. “Arcion will be a great asset to Databricks, and we are excited to welcome the team and work with them to further develop solutions to help our customers accelerate their data and AI journeys.”

‘Infinite’ scalability?

On its website, Arcion bills itself as “the only CDC platform architected for infinite scalability,” meaning that no matter how large a customer’s organization grows and how voluminous their data storage and manipulation needs become, Arcion believes it can help.

Last year, Arcion Gary Hagmueller further articulated this point in an interview with VentureBeat, saying the company “can always keep up with the forever increasing data volume on the source. If an enterprise wants to migrate or replicate terabyte-scale data that requires high throughput, Arcion is the answer.”

On-prem and in-cloud solutions

The company offers on-premises data management solutions with Arcion self-hosted, as well as virtual private clouds and its own Arcion Cloud storage solutions through AWS.

It counts multiple fortune 500 companies among its current clients, including the second largest bank in the U.S., but that number is sure to grow as it plugs into Databricks and gets access to those customers.