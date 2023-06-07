Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Finch, a B2B startup offering a unified API for employment systems, today announced a new funding round of $3.5 million led by Intuit Ventures, following its $40 million Series B four months ago and co-led by Menlo Ventures and General Catalyst.

Intuit Ventures is the venture capital division of Intuit, the global financial tech giant known for its widely-used products Credit Karma, Mailchimp, Mint, QuickBooks and TurboTax.

“Finch’s universal API currently enables our partners and small business customers to seamlessly connect apps to their data in Intuit Payroll so the products that they love work together,” said Intuit Ventures managing director Adam Coccari.

Growing the open employment data ecosystem

Finch’s secure API creates a single integration that allows businesses and trusted employees to access comprehensive directory, payroll and benefits data across more than 200 different systems.

As more companies seek interconnectivity among their business software, Finch wants to be their provider-of-choice for a unified API, putting it into direct competition with other startups such as Merge, which just yesterday announced a new API-documentation parsing tool powered by generative AI.

Both Intuit Ventures and Finch said their new alliance emphasizes their commitment to advancing the open employment data ecosystem, streamlining HR processes and fostering strategic decision-making. The partnership also aligns with Intuit Ventures’ mission to invest in innovative firms addressing critical customer problems.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Intuit Ventures as we continue this important work of growing the open employment data ecosystem,” said Finch CEO Jeremy Zhang.

Finch says it has seen revenue grow 12X since its Series A round in June 2022 and that its platform connects 10,000 employers, or 88% of all those in the U.S.