Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Enterprises are storing more data than ever. How much? According to the Komprise 2022 Unstructured Data Management report, more than half are managing 5 petabytes or more of data compared to less than 40% in 2021. Most (68%) are spending more than 30% of their IT budget on data storage, backups and disaster recovery.

How are companies storing this data and what are their struggles, plans and priorities for managing unstructured data?

Situation: Cloudy with a chance of data

According to the report, the cloud is the dominant storage medium. Nearly half (47%) of respondents said they will invest in cloud network attached storage (NAS), followed by cloud object storage (43%).

Meanwhile, companies are shifting from simply driving storage efficiencies to delivering data services in the cloud, including the ability to leverage file and object data in cloud analytics tools for competitive gain: 65% of respondents said they are investing in unstructured data analytics, with the goal of putting more power in the hands of end users.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

A new approach to unstructured data

The ability to initiate and execute automated data workflows for a variety of use cases is the leading new approach to unstructured data management.

Image credit: Komprise.

“IT leaders are realizing that by moving the right data in the right way to the cloud, they can leverage affordable AI [artificial intelligence] and ML [machine learning] tools and glean new value from the petabytes of unstructured data they’ve been storing on expensive data center appliances,” said Krishna Subramanian, cofounder, COO and president of Komprise.

Komprise’s research also found that IT leaders are focused on unstructured data management as a way to not only cut costs, but protect sensitive data, improve big data analytics, segment data for M&A transactions and enable data deletion policies.

The Komprise 2022 Unstructured Data Management Report summarizes the responses of 300 enterprise IT directors, VPs and C-level executives at companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States and in the UK.

Read the full report from Komprise.