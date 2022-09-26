Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

ManageEngine commissioned Vanson Bourne to conduct a global study to examine the role of IT and how it will continue to evolve in the future of work. The report discovered that everyone across the enterprise, not just IT, has a stake in how technology is chosen, deployed, configured and used.

Most departments outside IT — particularly quality control (24%) and finance (21%) — are using artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). In addition, 76% in North America agree that their organization encourages non-IT employees to develop their own applications using low/no-code platforms — the highest of any other region surveyed — with marketing as the top department creating their own applications.

Despite agreeing that non-IT employees are more knowledgeable about IT now than they were pre-pandemic (76%), business decision-makers believe that a lack of training (48%) and basic technical knowledge (47%) are key barriers for employees when it comes to taking advantage of the technologies available.

IT decision-makers (ITDMs) feel that other departments need more technical skills training, particularly marketing (52%), finance (45%) and sales (43%). This indicates these teams may be misusing these technologies and need greater support from IT to course-correct.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Image source: ManageEngine.

Decentralization of IT could lead to increased collaboration and the benefits may outweigh the drawbacks. 74% of ITDMs in North America stated that their organizations have already successfully decentralized their IT structure, the highest of any other region surveyed.

Despite this, nearly all ITDMs surveyed (99%) stated their organization faces challenges if they continue to decentralize. Their top three concerns are centered around maintaining IT security levels (56%), maintaining quality levels (41%) and the reliability of ongoing support (37%).

Regardless, decision-makers believe the importance of IT’s role in the business will become more acknowledged as a result of decentralization (57%), with 89% agreeing that an IT department’s success is directly correlated with the organization’s overall success.

Methodology

Vanson Bourne conducted this global study of 3,300 decision-makers across IT and other key business functions, with 500 total across the U.S. and Canada.

Read the full report from ManageEngine.