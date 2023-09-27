VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Revefi, a Seattle-based AI startup aiming to be a “copilot” for enterprise data teams, has secured $10.5 million in seed funding in a round led by Mayfield managing partner Navin Chaddha. Other participants included GTMfund, Neythri Futures Fund, and more than 10 other strategic investors.

The company also announced today that it launched an AI-powered enterprise data platform, called the Data Operations Cloud. The platform is designed to help data teams save time and money, and keep on track with their sprints, providing critical value without requiring a significant time investment from business leaders and IT professionals.

In an exclusive VentureBeat interview, Revefi co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta shared their vision for the future of cloud data management and how they plan to revolutionize the sector.

“We are about truly helping and being part of the data team’s journey,” said Agrawal. He emphasized the startup’s commitment to a “zero touch” approach, adding that, “It has to work right out of the box and bring the customer value instantly, end to end.”

The product’s broad applicability is another key point of differentiation. “Our customers range from companies early in their journey to $10 billion public companies. Our target persona is a data engineering team or data infrastructure team leader responsible for getting data into a cloud data warehouse for business purposes,” Agrawal explained.

Co-founder Shashank Gupta echoed Agrawal’s sentiments, stressing the importance of their zero-touch approach and its importance for automation. “We really believe in having the right data, right time [commitment], and right costs,” said Gupta.

Revefi’s platform uses AI to complement human knowledge, reflecting the co-founders’ belief in the symbiotic relationship between technology and human expertise. Their go-to-market strategy is built for adoption and aims to be low friction, highly engaging, and extremely disruptive.

In a world increasingly driven by data, Revefi’s platform could be transformative. The company’s AI-powered technology is designed to optimize data management processes, with a focus on reducing costs and boosting efficiency.

Given the strong product-market fit and the recent influx of $10.5 million in seed funding, Revefi is well-positioned to make significant strides in the cloud data management sector. Their commitment to instant value and a zero-touch approach differentiates them in a crowded market, marking Revefi as a company to keep an eye on in the coming months and years.