Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

83% of companies report having a Chief Data Officer (CDO) but 62% of CDOs say their role is poorly understood. One of the primary reasons they’re struggling is because they’re dealing with bad data. This week, I invited a friend and expert to discuss “Deighton’s Law” and the two technology shifts that will help change the “data mess” many organizations are still dealing with. Watch the video below to find out what businesses need to know:

This week in data with Bruno Aziza

Today’s video also covers:

How Booking.com does data: Two million room nights booked per day, more than one million queries per month, and more than two PB of data scanned. You can read Booking.com’s blog here .

Two million room nights booked per day, more than one million queries per month, and more than two PB of data scanned. You can read Booking.com’s blog . Getting to data trends before they’re trendy: On February 28, CNA Insurance’s Vikas Kumar, IDC’s Dan Vesset and I will be breaking down what you need to pay attention to and what you should ignore. Learn more by reading this blog.

On February 28, CNA Insurance’s Vikas Kumar, IDC’s Dan Vesset and I will be breaking down what you need to pay attention to and what you should ignore. Learn more by reading blog. Product influence: If you’re building data products and want to build a data product management discipline at your company, you’re going to want to follow Sondra. Sondra built her career as a product lead at great companies like CBS Interactive, UpWork, Looker, and then later Google. She just launched the Academy of Product Management with a free first course on “Product influence.” You can learn more here.

Hope you enjoy all these resources! Reach out to me with your thoughts and comments, and I’ll see you next week.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.