Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

The CarCast has launched on VentureBeat! Watch the video below to learn about the top data, AI and analytics ideas of the week and find tips and tricks for scaling your business. This week, we’re examining the latest with data mesh and data products, how CDOs plan to spend in 2023 and what you can do to build better products.

I wrote an article on data mesh at the beginning of 2022 and our prediction back then was that many of you would have to adapt to this new data architecture paradigm. In 2022, there were numerous arguments about the concept. Some called it a “Data Mesh” or even a “Data Meh”. Many, however, like my friend Jean-Georges Perrin at Paypal, succeeded in their implementation.

If you’re new to the concept of data mesh, you can learn more here:

Zhamak Dehghani, the ‘inventor’ of the Data Mesh, started a company dedicated to helping organizations succeed with Data Mesh implementations. We now have tons of best practices you can benefit from if you follow leaders like Scott Hirleman and Brian T. O’Neill, whom I had the honor to talk to recently (you can learn more here and here).

What are your budget plans for data in 2023? According to research published in VentureBeat this past week, more than 2 in 3 data leaders (68%) are looking to increase data management investments in 2023, despite the current environment. Data leaders have finally become product builders. They now have the opportunity to help their company drive innovation through data in ways they couldn’t before.

Event Intelligent Security Summit On-Demand Learn the critical role of AI & ML in cybersecurity and industry specific case studies. Watch on-demand sessions today. Watch Here

You can learn more about the top ideas in data, analytics and AI this week by watching the video. Take a look and let me know what you think!

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.