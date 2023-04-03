Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

What are your peers choosing to spend money on and why? This week, Bruno breaks down what data quality really means today, explains what leaders are investing in now and what their priorities are, and highlights the successes of key data leaders you should know and follow. Watch the video below to learn more:

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

Data quality attributes: Only about 1/3 of data and analytics organizations get value from their data. Why? The answer is simple: data quality. Bruno offers a set of concrete questions you can ask to assess the quality of your data. These questions are about data, people and the actions taken on the data. (The best acronym he came up with was DPA for DQ, but he’s open to suggestions.) Cloud software spending: Find out why budget split between people and tech, priority hiring and priority investments) are three key insights you can’t afford to miss. Stories of great leaders: Key individuals from Orange France to Richemont to Cartier and to Geotab. Learn more about the stories of data leaders in your field.

Finally, this coming week you’ll have two ways to connect with Bruno, in person at Data Cloud Live Summit in Toronto and online, where he’ll discuss Harvard Business Review’s latest stats on data, AI and analytics.

For more, check out Bruno’s blog.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.