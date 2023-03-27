Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

This week, Bruno demystifies innovation. What is it, and how can it be evaluated? For answers, he turns to Clayton Christensen’s book, the Innovator’s Dilemma. To understand how you can analyze innovation and find out what happened this week in data, watch the video below:

This week in data: March 27

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

Highlights of the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023: Did you know that only 34% of D&A organizations are consistently able to produce clear business value? The top 10 data, AI and analytics trends: From the modern data stack under pressure to the new political economy of AI. The “Lift and Shift Shot Clock:” The longer you hold onto legacy practices in the new game of cloud computing, the less likely it is that you’ll win.

You can find more resources, links and photos on Bruno’s blog.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.