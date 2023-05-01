Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

If you’ve been running a tech team, you’ve almost certainly noticed that your business has changed. You’ve gone from cost and back office work to value and front office work. You now have the opportunity to focus your team on generating value, and one of the best ways to do that is to build data products with data product managers. At this point, you may be wondering what product managers need to know in 2023. In the video below, Bruno and a special guest discuss what it takes to be a great product manager today.

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

Great product management: Find out what the issue with product managers is, what product sense is, and learn about the importance of the product trio. Focusing on the future: How to bring sanity into generative AI by Walmart’s CVP of its cloud data platform. The latest data, AI and analytics insights: Three surveys show that data champions can grow revenue more than twice as fast as laggards. However, there are three key challenges that both the champions and laggards suffer from more than any others. Read more here.

Have a great week!

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.