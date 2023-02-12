Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

There are certainly a lot of people who get involved in the success of a data team, but there are five who are critical to your success: The data product manager, the program manager, the UX leader, the data engineer….and of course the chief data officer.

In my experience, the best product managers act as the CEO of their product. They’re accountable for the execution of their product and the results. The chief data officer’s job is to chart the vision and create a clear strategy that drives a high level of focus and accountability for the team. The job of the CDO is also particularly important in protecting the team from randomization – either inflicted on them from an external source or self-inflicted.

The team also needs to maintain the right ratios between product managers and their engineers, as it will affect their ability to execute against the commitment they made in their Product Requirement Documents (PRD).

Last but not least, you’ll need to develop a high level of customer-centricity. This is why, this week, I’d recommend you read my thoughts on Clayton Christensen’s “Jobs to Be Done” methodology. It is the best I’ve found to see reality through the eyes of your customers and users.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.