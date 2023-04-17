Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

What happened this week in the world of data? Bruno shares key lessons in entrepreneurship from Netflix, insights from the latest Gartner research, and discusses the data mesh with a special guest. Watch the video below to learn more:

April 17, 2023 CarCast with Bruno Aziza

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

The lessons of different thinking and perseverance: Find out what makes the Netflix story a key example of successful employee culture and entrepreneurship. Data trends: Gartner’s latest research shows that budgets are up, and the latest Gartner data trends point to three key themes: “From platforms to ecosystems” “Don’t forget the humans” “Think like a business” Finally, if you’d like to connect with Bruno live, you can meet him this Wednesday at the Everyday AI event at the Commonwealth Club. For more, check out Bruno’s blog.

Have a great week!

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.