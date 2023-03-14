This week, Bruno breaks down how you can tell when your company is ready to scale and points you toward leaders you should know and follow so you, too, can grow.

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

Leaders you’re going to want to know and follow: Swarovski’s VP of data, Fabrizio Antonelli, and Cartier’s chief data officer, Thomas Meyer, are two data leaders who are making machine learning approachable and impactful with customers and employees. You can follow them here and here. How you can tell when your company is ready to scale: Bruno breaks down Stage 2 Capital Jay Po’s thoughts on LTV and CAC. You can find more information here. Playbook for growth – the five questions you need to answer about your business: Learn about the Business Model Generation methodology and the questions you need to be asking about your business as you attempt to scale it.

Finally, if you’re planning to attend the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit at the end of the month, don’t hesitate to connect with Bruno and let him know if you’d like to meet in person, at sessions or at any of the various data, AI and analytics gatherings throughout the week.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.