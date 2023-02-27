Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

In this week’s video, Bruno breaks down the latest edition of the MAD (Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data) landscape. FirstMark Capital’s managing director Matt Turck also joins the CarCast to discuss the current landscape and key trends. Watch the video below for an in-depth explanation of what’s happening in machine learning, artificial intelligence and data today:

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

Financing trends across public and private markets and how they affect the world of data. In 2022, the IPO volume sank 78% and public data and infrastructure companies pulled back (-51% vs. -19% S&P 500). Startups witnessed the “Great VC Pullback” and raised an aggregate of approximately $238B, a drop of 31% compared to the year before. McKinsey & Company’s survey shows that 63% of respondents will increase investment in AI over the next three years. And we know that, according to a survey published in VentureBeat, almost 70% of Data Leaders are looking to INCREASE their data management investments this year. When it comes to data trends, Mark’s blog highlights seven key trends, and Bruno rolls them up into three key developments: consolidate, converge, and fold where categories come together, or fold under each other. For example, ETL and reverse ETL, data quality and observability, OLTP and OLAP (aka HTAP), data catalogs fold under data governance platforms, and MLOps fold under AI platforms.

And finally, the Modern Data Stack (MDS) appears to be under pressure. Watch the video to find out what that means for data today.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.