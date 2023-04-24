Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

This week, Bruno invites a special guest to discuss the latest in artificial intelligence, break down Gartner’s latest “Spaghetti Chart,” and talk about businesses can best scale AI. This year, Gartner shows Amazon as the number one vendor and Google as the fastest mover of the top four. Find all the details here and watch the video below to learn more.

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

What’s the deal with Gartner’s latest Spaghetti Chart? The latest database management vendors’ positions have been released by Gartner. Why should people care? How can you scale AI? Bruno explains the three attributes of a scalable artificial intelligence strategy. In summary: How can your team make the “I” bigger than the “A” in AI? A survey to discover the truth in AI. Do the latest developments in AI make you more hopeful or more worried? Discover what others are saying and vote here.

Have a great week!

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.