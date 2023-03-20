Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

In this week’s video, Bruno and a special guest break down what matters and what doesn’t matter in the world of data. Bruno was featured in the most recent Harvard Business Review and examines some of the latest research from that piece. Did you know, for instance, that 81% of organizations have increased their data and analytics investment over the past two years? Watch the video below to learn more:

This week in data with Bruno Aziza

This week’s CarCast covers the following:

What you should pay attention to and what you can ignore: Gartner’s 2023 Emerging Tech and Trends Impact Radar is out. The graphic and the research behind it contain a lot of trends. Top tip: Make sure to look for the biggest bubble closest to the center. What to expect at the 2023 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit: Data fabric, data products and data engineering are some of the trends to watch out for this week. Philip Russom’s post offers more insights. Data leaders you can’t afford not to know or follow: Bruno points to the incredible journeys of data leaders at Carrefour, L’Oreal, Yves Saint Laurent, Groupe Rocher, Kerin, Swarovski & Servier and offers ways to connect with them here, here and here!

Finally, if you’re planning to attend the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit at the end of the month, don’t hesitate to connect with Bruno and let him know if you’d like to meet in person, at sessions, or the various data, AI and analytics gatherings throughout the week.

Bruno Aziza is head of data and analytics at Google Cloud.