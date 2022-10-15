Did you miss a session from MetaBeat 2022? Head over to the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions here.

Coverage of Google’s latest innovations and leading predictions dominated news coverage this week as the tech giant touted new strides in artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, open source, cloud and the future of passwords — or lack thereof with its new rollout of passkey authentication.

At its Google Next 2022 event, the company debuted several tools and technologies to help enterprises navigate a rapidly evolving technological world, including its new Vertex AI Vision service, OpenXLA Project and support for unstructured data and Apache Spark on BigQuery, to name a few.



The company predicts that low-code, no-code solutions will continue to power innovations across sectors, detailed the impact of multicloud across the enterprise, advocated for increased automation in workflows and even hinted at a future with a four-day workweek, thanks to AI.

In further news on the cloud front, a new report published findings that 81% of IT teams have been asked by C-level executives to slow or halt their cloud spending as financial markets continue to be volatile.

As the economy continues to take a turn, creativity across enterprise tech stacks may be one key to keeping innovation flowing when budgets are not. JetBlue is one player that is currently demonstrating the effectiveness of this concept. The commercial airline detailed how it uses a unique combination of features from Snowflake and Fivetran to customize its management of structured and unstructured data.

Report: 81% of IT teams directed to reduce or halt cloud spending by C-suite



According to a new study from Wanclouds, 81% of IT leaders say their C-suite has directed them to reduce or take on no additional cloud spending as costs skyrocket and market headwinds worsen.



As organizations move forward with digital transformations they set out on at the beginning of the pandemic, multicloud usage is becoming increasingly unwieldy, and costs are difficult to manage across hybrid environments.



Visibility and tracking of cloud spending is also being challenged by the industry’s embrace of hybrid and multicloud infrastructure, which can be complex to manage.

Google introduces passwordless authentication to Chrome and Android with passkeys



Google announced that it is bringing passkeys to Chrome and Android, enabling users to create and use passkeys to log into Android devices. Users can store passkeys on their phones and computers, and use them to log in password-free.



The announcement comes after Apple, Google and Microsoft committed to expand support for the passwordless sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium in March of this year.

How JetBlue’s integrated use of Snowflake and Fivetran is a model for the modern data stack



Commercial airline company, JetBlue, is using the integrated Snowflake data stack to power insights into its customer services and operational activities.



The company’s a tight grip on the vast amounts of data it holds is crucial for the airline. Its data team turns information into insight by using a combination of Snowflake’s Data Cloud and Fivetran’s data integration service.



This combination represents the modern data stack. Data management is a complex challenge, and information comes from multiple directions and myriad sources. So, any attempt to turn both structured and unstructured data into useful insight requires a broad collection of techniques and technologies.

Top 10 cloud technology predictions from Google



At its Cloud Next event, Google unveiled a range of solutions and updates across its product and services suite to empower all levels of developers and technical decision-makers. The focus was on providing the most open, extensible and powerful data cloud, but the company didn’t just showcase its product innovations. It also gave a glimpse at where we’re headed.



Among some top announcements, a few predictions emerged, including about widespread adoption of open source and neuro-inclsuive design.

Google reveals what’s next for Cloud AI



Google made it clear that it wants to be enterprises’ deployment target of choice for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads.



It announced a series of services this week, including its new Vertex AI Vision service, which is a computer-vision-as-a-service capability. Google also hopes to make it easier for enterprises to build specific types of applications that benefit from AI, which is where the new AI Agents service fits in. Rounding out Google’s AI announcements next is the OpenXLA Project, which is an open-source effort that aims to help bring together different machine learning frameworks.