Competitors are racing head-to-head to get consumers’ attention. They use all means at their disposal to raise awareness of their brands. Most companies are discovering innovative technologies and new business models. Those might be excellent solutions, but how they communicate them to the world is often awful.

The main issue is focusing only on themselves and not on their customers. They forget to build trust and don’t know whom they’re selling to. Even if the target audience is known, their emotions and online consumption habits go unnoticed. This is an enormous competitive disadvantage: Customers are the most precious resource of a company. As the world is evolving into a more data-oriented environment, keeping track of your users is critical.

Rest assured, you won’t violate anyone’s privacy if you choose a legal behavior analytics tool. Nowadays, there are many ways to see your customers’ intentions and the motives behind their actions. If you can follow up with your users’ behavioral patterns, you could earn a long-lasting customer lifetime value.

Customer acquisition might be harsh sometimes, but there are plenty of other methods to make more visitors take the action you’ve been wishing for. In fact, with most web analytics tools, you’ll be able to understand a user’s emotions and intentions while they’re engaging with your website.

Session replays are one of the benefits of web analytics tools, and they can give you key insights into how visitors react to your user experience.

What are session replays?

Wouldn’t it be useful to watch what happens when a visitor encounters a problem on your website? With session replay tools, you can. Not only will you be able to detect users’ inactions, but you can also see what they appear to like. Session replays provide you with a great competitive advantage, showing consumer behavior data that can help you maintain a better-converting customer journey in the long run.

You can keep track of user interactions like clicks, scrolls, mouse movements and cart abandonment. These behavioral patterns will tell you a lot about your user experience.

Session replays can help you ask questions and get real answers. For example, you might wonder why a certain item isn’t purchased frequently. You may have some ideas, but you cannot make effective assumptions about them. Instead of fumbling in the dark, consider replaying your target audience’s live session recordings.

These recordings can provide new discoveries you may not have considered. For example, you may find that many users did click on the “Add to Cart” button but still refrain from buying in the end. From that, you could conclude they have problems with the price of delivery or the lack of a guarantee.

The psychology behind consumer behavior

Session replays are a great tool to ascertain a customer’s motives while they’re exploring your product. Yet understanding their intentions is up to you because marketing is essentially psychology. And as of now, no artificial intelligence can truly monitor our feelings.

Nowadays, amidst the storm of information, people select what they want to consume. Marketers obsessed with seasonal trends and up-to-date numbers to the point of neglecting the psychology behind customer behavior might be doing online marketing wrong.

You see, marketing is a lot more than occasional trends. It’s based on your consumers’ feelings and the motives behind their deeds. Marketers should keep track of visitors’ behavioral patterns in order to achieve higher revenues.

Since data shows that people select what they want to consume amidst a storm of information, marketers have to strive hard to create useful content that provides more pieces of information in less time. With the rise of a generation that has a high demand for faster and snappier content, marketers must consider this factor in their strategy. And if they fulfill this need — or at least claim to do so — they could be truly successful at content marketing in the long run.

The emerging game-changer

Video marketing is the new form of content marketing. Period. Video gives you the opportunity to provide your audience with a high-quality experience. The reason for this is that videos are able to show more information in less time than other content forms. This is why TikTok has quickly become such a successful platform.

Today’s internet consumption habits

Keep in mind that when people visit your site, they’ll often skip the body text and focus only on the highlighted areas. So make it a point to talk with your designer about creating a user-friendly experience on your site by keeping it simple.

People tend to scan and make quick decisions based on what they see. Using the most prominent visual elements and hierarchy will help the user understand where to click. Keep the design simple, minimal and welcoming.

Oh, and it’s not about the product anymore. People are looking for solutions, and you want to be their solution. We tend to buy on an emotional basis and then come up with logical reasons afterward. It’s easy to fall back into our comfort zone by looking at features and benefits over and over again. But if you want to sell products in today’s fast-paced world, you have to be able to influence your customers.

A good copywriter can have a great impact on your consumers’ feelings. Copywriters change the way people think and feel about your product by quickly putting them in the right emotional state to receive your message.

How are shopping habits evolving?

Shopping today is a very visual experience. Your phone has taken over the role of the high street; the way you can shop and discover new items has changed with the rise of online retail.

When it comes to purchasing, customers expect speed and convenience. They’re looking for a seamless and interactive experience whether at home or on the go. Online shopping has become extremely popular due to the fact that it can save people significant amounts of time by eliminating long lines and giving customers a wide selection.

That’s why conversion rate optimization (CRO) is critical when you want to provide a user-friendly experience on your site. With it, you can earn much more relative income as you cut down on unnecessary costs.

How can you leverage conversion rate optimization?

CRO is all about enticing your customers to take the action you want them to take. The click, the buy — whatever it is. It helps you determine how to cut down on costs and increase revenue. It’s an extremely relevant tool for marketers, helping them understand what actions should be prioritized and which campaigns should be shut down. It’s also the right method for developing a high-converting funnel.

How can session replays improve your conversion rate?

Your website has the power to elevate user experience, improve your conversion funnel and boost your profits. But in order for it to truly make a difference, you must know how users react to your content, what they’re thinking and what’s most important to them.

Watching the session replays of your visitors’ engagements with your website can help you understand why some of them might be abandoning their customer journey. This helps optimize your landing pages and advertising campaigns, helping you improve conversion rates.

Why keep track of customer behavioral patterns?

Knowing how to leverage behavioral patterns makes it possible for you to imagine yourself in your buyers’ shoes. The ability to sample your customers’ feelings will lead to a competitive advantage where you can meet their desires better than your competitors can, which will make your product or service preferred over another.

Don’t forget that when customers feel respected, they are more likely to buy a product and more likely to be loyal at the same time. When customers feel disrespected, they are less likely to purchase a company’s product and less likely to be faithful. So how can a company show that it respects its customers? There are several ways of doing so: listening to them, giving them what they ask for and providing quick and effective customer service.

That’s why it is key to rely on behavioral analytics and live session recordings. If you pay attention to your customers’ intents and experiences, then you can spectacularly improve your conversion rate.

Customers: Your greatest asset

Session replays and other web analytics tools can help you reach your business goals sooner than you expect. But these aren’t the most important elements.

Your business is about your customer. It isn’t about trends, the tools you use, or your methods. It’s about making the lives of those you serve better, more efficient, and happier with what you have to offer. The most important thing you can do is to listen and take action based on what you hear. The ideas and methods listed above form a framework. You are the one who has to put the picture together.

Levente Gyüre is content marketing manager of Capturly.com.