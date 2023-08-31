Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Superframe, an AI-powered software company aiming to help businesses optimize their go-to-market technology stacks, announced today that it has raised $5 million in seed funding from more than 40 angel investors, including data and AI experts, Salesforce consultants and general operating experts.

The round comes on the heels of Superframe’s launch of its first official product, an AI assistant for managing complex Salesforce implementations. The startup says its technology will save companies time and money by making Salesforce configuration changes fast, safe, reliable and easy.

Derek Steer, cofounder and CEO of Superframe, said that accuracy is going to be the company’s number one differentiator in the AI market. “We want to fight the consumer frustration with a lack of accuracy. We want to build trust with our customers by giving them something they can’t get somewhere else,” he told VentureBeat in a recent interview. Steer is no stranger to the data and AI world, as he previously sold his last company Mode, a business intelligence platform, to Thoughtspot for $200 million.

In the long term, Superframe aims to solve the pain points that many companies face when they implement go-to-market tools, such as Salesforce, Marketo and HubSpot. These tools are often complex, rigid and hard to configure, resulting in wasted time, money and resources. Superframe uses the latest language models from OpenAI (i.e. ChatGPT) to provide instant and accurate answers to questions about the current state of the system, and to propose and implement configuration changes based on the users’ description of what they want to do.

Steer also said that Superframe will not replace humans, but rather enable them to rely on their expertise and clear their backlogs. “We want to help more people build more expertise. And that’s something that customers are still going to want to rely on,” he said. He added that Superframe will help customers map out their business processes and configure their systems without being held back by the complexity and rigidity of the tools.

Superframe is currently in beta testing with a select group of customers, and plans to launch publicly in early 2024. The first phase of Superframe, which is answering questions about the system, will be free for users. The company plans to use the seed funding for product development and hiring more engineers. The startup currently has four employees.

Building the next generation of go-to-market tools

Superframe is one of the many startups that are using AI to simplify and optimize business operations. According to a recent Gartner report, the market for artificial intelligence software will reach almost $134.8 billion by 2025. The report also cites the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and applications as one of the key drivers for the AI market growth.

Superframe’s vision is to become the copilot for revenue operations teams, and to help them think more creatively about their go-to-market strategies. “We believe that humans are capable of a lot,” Steer said. “And we are in a lot of cases bottlenecked by the tools that we use. We want to remove those bottlenecks in order to give people a greater ability to employ their creativity.”