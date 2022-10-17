Did you miss a session from MetaBeat 2022? Head over to the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions here.

Tech for Progress 360: Taking diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] from ambition to reality, a new research report from Genpact, gathers insights from 510 senior executives from large global enterprises across industries. The study finds that nearly all executives surveyed (95%) say that their companies accelerated their digital technology rollout in response to the pandemic, with the need to quickly adapt to remote working models.

When asked about the impact of remote working on their organization’s business, 38% of respondents say changing to remote working had a positive impact on their DEI goals.

The research revealed that best practices organizations’ use of data and analytics play an important role in supporting and advancing company DEI initiatives. Many organizations continue to struggle making progress on DEI initiatives. The study provides a roadmap for organizations that are further behind the front runners.

How do front runner organizations use data and insights to make better decisions concerning DEI? Measurement is key, with 51% of respondents saying their organizations use data and insight to measure the impact of DEI. These insights can be leveraged to redirect as needed to improve DEI results.

This was followed by using data and analytics to understand the strength of people’s professional networks (42%), improve the ability to recruit and retain people from underrepresented communities (40%) and reduce bias in decision-making, also at 40%. The study finds that inclusion front runners use their capabilities with data and insights to get to the bottom of the complex cultural elements that are core to fully embedding DEI across all activities, decisions and objectives.

Methodology

Genpact and FORTUNE Brand Studio conducted an online survey of 500 senior executives across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, Japan, and Canada in the fall of 2021. About 30% of respondents hold C-level positions, and the remainder are director-level or above.

