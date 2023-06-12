Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

B2B workforce analytics company Visier today announced its first generative AI assistant, Vee, which allows managers, HR leaders and employees at its customer companies to type their natural language queries into commonly used apps and receive near-instant insights about their teams.

Vee automatically transforms conversational queries into Visier’s query language, and provides accurate, succinct narrative answers without depending on proprietary customer data.

It can be used to generate explanatory summaries from data visualizations, and build reports automatically, converting intricate people analytics into easy-to-understand responses and narratives, providing new ways for businesses to engage with their data.

Vee also aims to make data-driven decisions more accessible to managers who may not have extensive experience interpreting charts and graphs.

“Visier’s founding vision was a questions-first approach to people analytics,” explained Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. “The rapid advancement of generative AI makes this vision even more compelling, more relevant, and more within reach than ever before.”

Out-of-the-box integrations with Slack and Teams

At the heart of Visier’s vision is its new #askvisier command through popular workplace apps like Salesforce’s Slack and Microsoft Teams.

This integration allows managers to gain valuable insights into their teams and departments, simply by asking Vee questions in their regular workflow, eliminating the need to log into the Visier People data and analytics platform.

In terms of privacy and security, Visier guarantees the most advanced security model and permissions available. The company ensures that the results provided by Vee are only available to authorized end users based on their assigned security model and associated permissions.

Besides the introduction of Vee, Visier also announced Smart Compensation, a product designed to streamline the complex compensation planning process using a user-friendly, data-driven approach.

Visier’s origins and history

Visier was founded in 2010 and has grown to reach over 25,000 customers in 75 countries, including BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson and Merck KGaA. Vee is currently available for customer and partner preview and will be widely available in autumn 2023.