Microsoft Azure, NVidia – Make AI Your Reality

Make AI Your Reality

Artificial Intelligence can transform businesses and customer experiences but many companies struggle with how to build, operationalize and deploy AI-enabled products and services. Microsoft and Nvidia have collaborated with a mission to provide new industry insights, trends and analysis to help senior business and IT decision-makers in their journey to advance and capitalize on the revolutionary power of AI.

Large Language Models broaden AI’s reach in industry and enterprises.

Over the last two years, LLM neural networks have been quietly expanding AI’s impact in healthcare, gaming, finance, robotics, and other fields and functions, including enterprise development of software and machine learning.

The sheer scale and scope of foundation models over the last few years have stretched our imagination of what is possible.

