Data scientists know their choice of profession is a smart one, and that demand for their skills is growing — the insights gleaned from company or customer data represents the future of commercial decision-making, for example.

As more and more of us use digital technologies, apps and services, the need to understand and target user intent by means of data analysis grows even more important.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) agrees: it estimates that “about 17,700 openings for data scientists are projected each year, on average,” and that employment of data scientists is projected to grow 35% to 2032, which it says is much faster than the average for all occupations.

U.S. News’ 100 Best Jobs of 2023 list also called out data science as a top occupation, ranking it in 22nd place. Jobs in the sector pay well too, with the BLS estimating that the median annual wage for data science roles was $103,500 in May 2022.

Other data has identified that there are premium locations for data scientists in terms of opportunities and pay. For example, Washington, New York, Delaware, California and Massachusetts are the top five U.S. states when it comes to both opportunity and salaries.

For example, the average annual salary in Washington is $111,669, with the highest 10% earning $155,000. In New York, average data science salaries are $98,821, with top earners being paid $135,000.

Of course, with good comes bad: data scientists would do well to be aware that Oklahoma offers the lowest opportunity, due to a combination of low salaries and few job opportunities. Nebraska, Florida and Mississippi also perform poorly.

So, if you're looking for a new job now, there are plenty of locations nationwide to check out.

Lead Data Analyst, DP Professionals, Columbia

In this partially-onsite Lead Data Analyst role, you’ll support daily, weekly, monthly and ad-hoc reports for end users and management use in performance monitoring and decision-making. You’ll be directly responsible for accuracy of data, as financial and operational decisions are made based on the data you provide and you will review, extract and analyze data to be used in formulation of procedures, processes and other requirements, including data integrity and quality control. You’ll also revise existing reports and develop new reports based on changing methodologies. You should be proficient in MS Office, SQL, MS Access, Power BI, Tableau, Business Objects and have advanced MS Excel formulas and pivot functions. A minimum of six years’ of research and analysis experience is required. Find out more now.

Senior Web Engineer — Data Technologies Engineering, Bloomberg, New York

Bloomberg Data Technologies Engineering is seeking a strong Software Engineer with a passion for full stack web application development, strong design/implementation skills and experience integrating multiple external and internal systems. In this job you’ll design, implement and own critical applications and components of Bloomberg’s platform, understand the needs of clients and come up with an efficient and innovative approach to translate them to features and enhancements to the platform, and bring the latest and greatest innovation and technology stack features from the open source community to the company’s products. You’ll need to have four or more years’ experience building comprehensive, scalable and extensible client-side apps with JavaScript (ES2015+)/TypeScript, Front End Development frameworks/tools, such as React, Angular, Vue, Webpack, Babel and Twitter Bootstrap, plus experience with Python, including server application, frameworks, CLI tools and building microservices. See the full job description now.

Manager, Business Intelligence & Data Science (Member Voice ML/NLP), Navy Federal Credit Union, Vienna, VA

In the role of Manager, Business Intelligence & Data Science (Member Voice ML/NLP), Navy Federal Credit Union, you’ll plan, manage and direct machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) model development and data science functions for the department. Managing and coordinating production and delivery of data analysis in the form of dashboards, models and reports to senior management is key, as is managing direct large-scale analytic projects to improve operations. Plus, you will develop and maintain the data and analytics roadmap for the department and investigate and leverage new technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), data engineering, model development and analytics to improve the ability to transform data into insight. You’ll need to be proficient in advanced machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and NLP model development, with experience working with cloud platforms like Azure Databricks for building ML/NLP models, as well as experience working with Python, SQL and Spark for Big Data Analytics. Interested? See all the requirements here.

