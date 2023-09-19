Recent analysis by Emergen Research has found that the global Web 3.0 market size is on the rise. It was $3.2 billion in 2021 and it will reach $81.5 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR of 43.7%.

“Increasing preference and use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well as digital collectibles, digital currencies and other blockchain entities is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market going ahead,” the report’s authors say.

That means of course, that jobs are growing also. As the field continues to evolve, new roles and opportunities are likely to emerge.

Because many Web3 roles require a strong understanding of blockchain technology and related concepts, they’re a great example of why it is so crucial for technologists to keep upskilling and staying up-to-date with the latest developments across the sector.

In addition to job titles you might expect such as blockchain developers and architects; smart contract developers; decentralized application (DApp) developers, and cryptocurrency traders and analysts, plenty of other roles look set to emerge.

Blockchain researchers, consultants and project managers, DAO managers, DeFi and NFT experts, as well as UX/UI designers specializing in blockchain are all roles we may see more of.

Other sources say that the top five jobs in Web3 right now are software engineers, smart contract engineers, social media managers, community managers and business development managers.

Work in Web3

Below, you can discover three exciting jobs in the Web3 field across the U.S., but as always, you can find thousands of openings across hundreds of fields on the VentureBeat Job Board.

NFT Product Owner (NC Partners), NCSOFT, Menlo Park

In this role as an NFT Product Owner, you’ll lead blockchain/NFT projects, capture growth opportunities in blockchain/NFT/Web3 trends and devise strategies from your analysis. You will also set project goals, objectives, and milestones by identifying, designing, and implementing project processes for blockchain/NFT/Web3 native game development and its service, plus lead and collaborate with various stakeholders, including external game developers and blockchain engineers to define/review requirements, determine resource needs, and oversee production progress. To be considered, you’ll need one to three years’ of experience in running blockchain/NFT projects, Play-To-Earn games, or managing crypto operations/investment such as initial offering events. Experience in Tokenomics design and in managing multi-channel (including Discord, Twitter, Telegram, etc) support teams is also required. Apply now.

Accounting Data, Reporting & Automation Manager, Circle, Chicago

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currency and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. As the Accounting Data, Reporting & Automation Manager, you’ll have experience in both data automation and accounting operations. You will be responsible for identifying data and reporting solutions to help automate accounting reconciliations supporting month-end close, stablecoin activity reconciliation and key financial reports. To accomplish this, you will partner with accounting and cross-functional team members and implement automated solutions as Circle continues to scale the business. You’ll need seven years’ of accounting experience in data analytics within an accounting department, strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail as well as experience with database design, understanding complex data schemas and data extraction. See all the requirements for this role.

Senior Python Software Engineer — Security, Bloomberg, New York

Bloomberg is seeking a Senior Python Software Engineer to help design and build applications leveraging its existing data science platforms, while collaborating closely with the rest of the team on the data science research and development projects. You’ll identify and think hard about solving information security problems, perform your own exploration and research to understand, describe, and analyze data and collaborate closely with the other security and risk teams to identify opportunities to increase value. Working on full stack solutions, you’ll be writing the code to collect the data, process it, serve it via the API, and visualize it in the UI. To be eligible for this job, you’ll need five or more years’ of development experience, Python programming skills, beyond basic syntax, with an understanding of what it takes to write high quality code, as well as strong problem solving skills, initiative, and attention to detail and good conceptual knowledge of probability and statistics. Find out more here.

