Don’t let fears of job losses across the tech sector spook you: The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly job report for November showed a bright picture for workers.

The Bureau reported that hiring slowed only slightly in November, with employers adding 263,000 jobs in the month, compared to 284,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate held steady, at just 3.7%.

This consistently hot jobs market is causing one note of caution. Strong demand for workers has been driving unprecedented wage increases this year. A typical worker who changed jobs between April 2021 and March 2022 saw their earnings increase by 9.7% over a year earlier, after accounting for inflation, according to the Pew Research Center.

That is worrying the Federal Reserve, which fears wage demands could add to already high inflation. Despite the mixed picture — and layoffs at tech giants such as Meta, Twitter and Amazon — there are many more companies that are looking for new talent.

As some tech firms shed workers, others with a stronger footing look to mop up the best talent. The current hiring environment represents a good opportunity to test the waters and see what is available before January 2023, in what is traditionally a busy time in recruitment.

Additionally, there are many career paths and roles within the tech sector that remain quietly robust. For example, cybersecurity’s market value is expected to grow globally to $202 billion in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, demand for cybersecurity jobs has risen significantly over the past few years. More than one million cybersecurity jobs will be available next year, but less than 400,000 cybersecurity professionals will be trained by then — meaning opportunity knocks for those with existing skills.

So, if you’re thinking about a new job for 2023, we’re looking at five companies below which are currently hiring. And, you can browse the VentureBeat Job Board for thousands more opportunities too.

PayPal

A global community working together to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable and secure, PayPal has about 30,900 employees globally, its services are available in more than 200 countries/regions and it supports 25 currencies. With such an international reach and remit, there are a host of jobs available at the company, including Data Science, Software Engineering and Project Management. Check out all open roles at PayPal now.

Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries. It says the thing it most values is working with talented people in highly creative and productive ways. Netflix’s core philosophy is people over process, and it aims to bring great people together as a “dream team”. The company has a range of opportunities on offer, including Data Engineer, Machine Learning Scientist and Full Stack Software Engineer. Discover the latest vacancies at Netflix here.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems makes advanced defense technology to protect people and national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure. The company searches for new ways to provide customers with a competitive edge across the air, maritime, land and cyber domains. It employs a skilled workforce of 89,600 people in more than 40 countries and right now, BAE Systems is hiring across the U.S. for roles that include Scrum Master, Principal Security Engineer and Senior Cybersecurity Manager. Discover all opportunities at BAE Systems.

Venmo

Making it easy to split bills — for movies, dinner, rent or even event tickets — mobile payment service Venmo takes diversity and inclusion seriously. Employees have access to facilities and amenities designed to make everyone feel included, like wheelchair-accessible offices, gender-neutral restrooms and mother’s rooms. The company is hiring for a range of software engineering roles right now; find out more about open jobs at Venmo here.

IBM

Best known for producing and selling computer hardware and software, as well as cloud computing and data analytics, IBM also invented the floppy disk, the hard disk drive and the UPC barcode. It is one of the oldest and largest tech companies in the world, with operations in over 171 countries and more than 280,000 staff. If you would like to join one of tech’s most venerable firms, then IBM is hiring for a range of roles which include Senior MuleSoft Developer, Java Application Developer and Design Enablement Engineer. See all jobs at IBM.

