In today’s dynamic job market, opportunities abound for those with experience in AI, machine learning and blockchain technology.

And for some already working within AI, their job titles didn’t even exist two years ago.

Take prompt engineers as the perfect example. Prior to the mass adoption of ChatGPT, generative AI was largely unheard of outside of tech circles.

But with over 100 million users to date, prompt engineers have become a vital part of the AI ecosystem with remuneration to match — salaries in the U.S. are reported to be between $230,000 and $335,000 — and the number of job posts featuring the term GPT rose 51% between 2021 and 2022.

OpenAI has also devised a free ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers course to tackle skills gaps, and encourage more to pursue it as a career.

So, what's next? Below we're detailing five emerging job titles of the future.

1. Chief Automation Officer (CAO)

With automation expected to infiltrate every industry — the World Economic Forum predicts that 85 million jobs will be displaced by automation by 2025 — it should come as no surprise that the need for automation officers will be created.

Automation will also be an integral part of a company’s business strategy and productivity and recent data has found that 89% of employees who used automation tools reported an improvement in their productivity, which had a positive knock-on effect on work-life balance.

If this sounds like the career path you want to follow, IC AUTOMATION is hiring an Automation Engineer to develop solutions and automation system designs by studying project concepts.

2. Metaverse Research Scientist

The global extended reality (XR) market, which includes augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) is predicted to exceed $100 billion by 2026.

And while the Metaverse still has a long way to go before it infiltrates our everyday lives — as Mark Zuckerberg hopes it will — those in charge of making these hopes a reality will undoubtedly have plenty of prospects.

As such, Meta is hiring a Visual Systems Designer, Reality Labs to develop a flexible, appealing and extensible visual design system which includes designing a variety of user interface components, across VR, MR and mobile.

Similarly, Roblox is hiring a Principal Site Reliability Engineer to build out its tooling platform which supports its rapidly growing team of content developers working to expand the Metaverse.

3. Human-Machine Matchmaker

With AI expected to be the co-worker of the future, it makes sense that companies will need to employ matchmakers to identify the best way to deploy automation within departments and choose the correct data sets so that humans and machines can work harmoniously and efficiently.

The human-machine matchmaker will also be responsible for identifying new technologies that can help transform organizations and make them more productive and therefore profitable.

4. Cybersecurity Threat Attribution Analyst

Cybersecurity is still a huge issue and cybercrime is expected to grow 15% per year to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. That’s why analysts that are adept at not only reacting to but predicting attacks and forming defense strategies will continue to be in high demand into the future.

In Florida, SAIC is looking for a Cybersecurity Analyst to identify and mitigate cyber security threats, while Booz Allen Hamilton is seeking a Cybersecurity Engineer to identify and implement ways to harden systems and reduce their attack surface.

5. Digital Reputation Defender

From posting your attempt at the latest viral TikTok dance craze to uploading pictures of your last night out with friends on Instagram, every move we make online becomes part of our digital footprint.

And while you might think the above are innocent enough, when you’re looking for a new job, social media is often the first place recruiters and hiring managers look to get a better gauge of what a candidate is really like, beyond their resume.

Setting your socials to private should suffice for now, but in the future it’s expected that digital reputation defenders will become part of the job seekers ecosystem in order to help candidates scrub any potential black marks that are lingering online.

