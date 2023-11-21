The U.S. is home to three out of the top five best cities in the world for tech workers, according to data from cloud FinOps platform CloudZero.

The study ranked 30 global cities across a number of factors, including the number of job vacancies and average salaries. It measured these across the tech industry’s top five in-demand roles of cloud and software engineers; machine learning engineer, data scientist and information security analyst.

So which American cities made the cut — and what kind of jobs are on offer right now?

Home to tech giants such as EPAM Systems, Cisco and Red Hat, many key players in the aerospace and defense industry call this part of the country home too.

Washington, D.C. topped the entire list thanks to the fact that it has the second-highest number of job vacancies (9,370) and the second-largest number of tech companies (8,348).

Growing in importance as a tech center, it is an expensive place to live however, and data from the Missouri Economic and Research Center (MERIC) says that the city ranks 49th on its cost-of-living list with an index score of 152.2.

If you want to work here, or in nearby cities such as Arlington, there are plenty of well-paid roles available, such as this Software Engineer role at Leidos in Arlington which offers a payscale between $78,000 to $141,000 a year.

You’ll join the Electronic Warfare division to perform design, development and hardware/software integration. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, electrical engineering or computer science, as well as four or more years’ of software development experience, including strong experience in C/C++ software development.

At Booz Allen Hamilton, also in Arlington, you can apply for this Cloud Engineer SME job with a salary range between $106,200 and $242,000. As an experienced cloud computing infrastructure architect, you’ll take advantage of cloud capabilities, oversee a team of experienced professionals and use cutting-edge enterprise cloud platforms to guide clients’ as they modernize their IT infrastructure and meet their most challenging missions.

New York

New York City comes in third place, according to CloudZero’s data. While the average salary here is in fact the highest — it is $14,933 higher than Washington’s average tech salary — other factors such as affordability knock it down the index.

Rent, for example, is very high and amounts to just under a third of a tech worker’s salary — one of the highest percentages of the cities analyzed, according to the study.

A global financial services hub, New York is also home to a slew of big names which include chipmaker NVIDIA. Apple, Amazon and IBM are also located here. That concentration of finance and technology companies means there are plenty of opportunities.

Tradeweb Markets LLC in New York is offering $150,000–$200,000 a year for a Head of Data Management job. You will play a pivotal role in steering the organization’s data management, oversee the development and implementation of data products and collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize data usage, supporting data-driven decision-making across various departments.

Bloomberg is hiring for a number of roles, including a Security Architect – Windows, for the CTO Office, the forward-looking technical arm of Bloomberg L.P.

You will take a leadership role in defining tools, techniques and technologies used to secure Bloomberg’s infrastructure and systems, undertake new infrastructure development, foster a culture of security consciousness while understanding the trade-offs between security, usability and performance on a large scale.

Five or more years’ of experience building, maintaining and managing security aspects of large-scale, distributed infrastructure and applications is required.

Dallas

Dallas comes in fourth place thanks to a large number of available jobs (3,122) and a good average salary of $122,701. Tech workers here are likely to pay over $600 less a month in rent compared to the other top-ranking U.S. cities, helping the city to compete for talent.

If you’d like to work here, open roles include this Model Risk Officer Senior at Comerica Bank in the city.

Experience with Cybersecurity and/or AI/ML model development is strongly preferred as you’ll be performing rigorous assessment for cybersecurity models/tools such as data quality and assumptions relevance, and appropriate documentation, performing adversarial testing or penetration testing, for cybersecurity models’ validation, and providing support and training to the Model Risk team for Cyber-security and AI/ML related models/tools.