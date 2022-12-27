It has been an interesting year in tech land. In tandem with hundreds of thousands of column inches about the “Great Resignation” (aka the pandemic trend which saw more than 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021, an annual record) came 2022’s raft of layoffs.

But despite the volatility in the labor market, 44% of employees are “job seekers,” according to Willis Towers Watson’s 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey.

There are many reasons why you might consider looking for a new job in 2023: more money is top of the list for over half of workers who participated in Willis Towers Watson’s survey. Better benefits, tailored learning and development opportunities or a more flexible work style are all genuine motivating factors too.

So, if you are thinking about spending some time over the holidays tweaking your resume, then here are seven companies hiring into 2023. For plenty more open roles browse the VentureBeat Job Board.

PayPal

PayPal had minimal layoffs this year and is forging ahead with its mission to reimagine money and democratize financial services, so that managing and moving money is safe and accessible for everyone. The company supports employees by valuing inclusion, innovation, collaboration and wellness, and offers on-site, fully virtual and hybrid modes. With a huge number of locations to choose from, PayPal is hiring across the U.S. and you can discover open roles here.

ByteDance

The Chinese-owned parent company of TikTok (which is seeing enormous growth and now has over one billion monthly active users), ByteDance has a suite of more than a dozen products, including TikTok, Helo and Resso, as well as platforms specific to the China market. The company now has 110,000-plus employees in more than 200 cities globally, as well as 15 research and development centers and its apps operate in 150 markets and 35 languages. ByteDance is hiring: Discover its open roles here.

Microsoft

The future looks broadly positive at Microsoft despite a couple of rounds of layoffs that affected about 1% of employees. It has just announced a 10-year partnership with the London Stock Exchange, and has taken an almost 4% stake too. The partnership will involve a new data infrastructure, and analytics and modeling solutions with Microsoft Azure, AI and Microsoft Teams. Cloud continues to be a strong performer for the company with record cloud revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Discover Microsoft’s open roles here.

Adobe

“Adobe is not doing company-wide layoffs and we are still hiring for critical roles,” a spokesperson for the company said earlier this month. It is consistently cited as a good place to work, and was named as a World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work in Fortune for the sixth year in a row. The company’s Adobe For All policy sees it invest in building a diverse and inclusive environment for employees, customers, partners and the tech industry as a whole. You can explore all open roles at Adobe here.

Apple

While Apple is pausing hiring for many jobs outside of research and development functions, there is still a lot of potential at the company. Apple is committed to diversity and inclusion, continuing to strengthen its long-standing commitment to efforts such as inclusive hiring and development and equitable pay for all. The company supports a Diversity Network Association of employee-led groups to support and amplify culturally under-represented communities, creating even more opportunities to belong, learn and grow. Find a job to suit your skill set now.

Duolingo

Duolingo announced a 51% daily active user growth and record bookings and revenue in the third quarter 2022, with Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO saying, “Our results this quarter speak volumes — as we continue to grow users, we are finding them more engaged and see more of them subscribing to Super Duolingo, resulting in record bookings and revenue.” It’s a good time to send in a resume: get a view of the current opportunities at Duolingo here.

Roblox

For those interested in the gaming industry, Roblox is worth a look. The company’s net revenue is up 2% year-on-year and bookings are up 10%, according to its third quarter results. “Our core markets, in particular the U.S. and Canada, are generally at peak levels (above peak-Covid levels) and are growing well,” company CEO David Baszucki said in a letter to shareholders. Discover Roblox’s open roles here.

For more exciting opportunities in tech’s ever evolving hiring landscape visit the VentureBeat Job Board today